Located between Baton Rouge and New Orleans in Maurepas, the Amite River Diversion Canal is a popular waterway in south Louisiana. Both banks of the canal are lined with beautiful properties. The townhome at 12461 Home Port Drive presents an affordable opportunity to own a home on the waterway and enjoy all it has to offer.
“This is one of the best spots on the Diversion Canal in a no wake zone,” said Brenda Gerald-Zeringue, the Latter & Blum agent marketing the property. The Amite River Diversion Canal is a 10.6-mile flood control waterway that takes some of the Amite River’s flow south to the Blind River. But to many folks, the Diversion Canal is a playground for skiers, fishermen and boaters.
Front-load garages line the front of the small townhome development. The townhome has been completely remodeled, Gerald-Zeringue said. Out back along the water, the home has outdoor entertaining areas along the waterfront.
“The views are beautiful,” Gerald-Zeringue said, “and you can enjoy them while relaxing on the screened back porch or the deck by the water. There is a covered boat lift also.”
The townhome has three bedrooms, two full baths and one half bath arranged in nearly 2,000 square feet of living area. The living room, dining room, kitchen and a half-bath are all on the first floor, while all three bedrooms and both full baths are on the second floor.
Tile is the primary flooring on the first floor, which makes sense for a waterside residence. The first floor is open and inviting with a contemporary flair. “The home has been completely remodeled with custom and designer lighting and fixtures,” Gerald-Zeringue said.
The kitchen has a large center island topped with a 3cm slab of granite with seating along the perimeter. The appliance package is stainless, and the painted cabinetry is crowned. Above the sink is a mirrored backsplash and a section of cabinets that is lighted, with glass shelves and door fronts.
The master bedroom has an upscale chandelier above new flooring, Gerald-Zeringue said. A wet bar/coffee area has Carrera marble countertops, a mini-fridge and a sink, she added. The master bath features his and her vanities with LED lighted mirrors. There is an elegant soaker tub in a cove as well as a walk-in shower with accent tile.
The townhome, which could be an upscale second home or a primary residence, has triple crown molding throughout, Gerald-Zeringue said. Located in a small community of 10 units, this townhome has its own homeowners’ association and low maintenance, she added.
Each townhome has a single car garage and parking space for two cars, Gerald-Zeringue said. The home’s outdoor spaces allow entertaining along the water’s edge, and the boat lift will hold up to a 38-foot boat or up to 12,000 pounds.
“The townhome is conveniently located between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, and Interstates 10 and 12 are easy to get to,” Gerald-Zeringue said.
About this Home:
Address:
12461 Home Port Drive, Maurepas
Lot size:
22 x 116 feet
Living area:
1,958 square feet
Bedrooms: Three
Baths: Two full, one partial
Price: $307,000 - Under Contract
Marketing agent:
Brenda Gerald-Zeringue
Latter & Blum
Contact:
225-939-9311