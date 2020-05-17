The 1,837-square-foot cottage at 430 Westmoreland Drive sits behind a white picket fence on a double lot in Ogden Park. Minutes from downtown, the interstate and shopping, this updated home has all the expected amenities of today and all the charm and character of yesterday.
Original oak floors remain throughout the residence, and original architectural details like glass doorknobs and built-in cabinetry are scattered throughout the house.
Guests walk up a concrete walkway and up four steps to a small front porch before stepping inside. The original oak floors begin immediately and stretch into the formal dining room on the right and ahead into the living room.
Cased openings frame the dining room from the living room, and windows edged by unique mini shutters allow lots of natural light inside. A 10-light chandelier supplements the natural light in the dining room.
The 14 x 12 living room has a bay window and a wood-burning fireplace. Wall sconces, each with two lights, hang above both sides of the fireplace.
The kitchen, located just off the dining room, has a five-burner gas range with a microwave above. “Can” lights in the kitchen show off white painted cabinetry, some with glass fronts. A pair of 12-light windows above the sink add natural lighting. The same attractive windows are used in most other rooms, including taller versions in the dining room.
More wood floors and a double set of the 12-light windows are in the keeping room off the kitchen. A bar in the kitchen overlooks the keeping room, which is framed by a cased opening.
The master bedroom has more of the home’s original wood floors and connects to a master bath with dual vanities in stained furniture-style cabinetry. Custom mirrors hang above each vanity sink, not far from a soaker tub.
While the inside of this home would be great for entertaining, the outdoor spaces are designed for entertaining privately. The home sits on a double-sized lot measuring 90 x 120 feet with a stone patio in the fenced back yard. One 20-foot-tall cinderblock wall of a retail business serves as the “fence” on one side of the yard, something the current owner loves. “It gives us tons of privacy in our big back yard, which has been especially valuable to us during the stay-at-home order,” she said.
The home, near the intersection of South Acadian Thruway and Government Street, is tucked away on a residential street adjacent to commercial development, which means it is within walking distance to restaurants, shops and bars, according to the current owner. The home is close to Curbside Burgers, Red Stick Social, Soji, French Truck Coffee, Cannatella’s, Mid City Beer Garden, Rocca Pizzeria, Elsie’s Plate & Pie, Hanna Q Smokehouse, LatCo. Comedy, and Mid City Music Exchange, she said.
“We love walking over to French Truck for coffee and breakfast or Music Exchange for a concert,” she added. “We also love being just a quick drive or bike ride downtown and all of the festivals and restaurants there. My husband worked downtown when we moved here, and he really enjoyed avoiding I-10 for his commute.”
Finally, the home has a tankless water heater, a storage building outside and more storage space in the decked attic.
Open houses haven’t been available during the stay-at-home order, but if you’d like to see this beautiful home for yourself, Ryn Jones, the agent marketing the home, would happy to schedule a private showing or virtual tour.
About this Home
Address:
430 Westmoreland Drive
Lot size:
90 x 120 feet
Living area:
1,837 square feet
Bedrooms:
Three
Baths:
Two
Price:
$325,000
Marketing agent:
Ryn Jones & Jim Rutledge
RE/MAX Professional
Contact phone:
225-936-4906 or 225-202-6550
Photos by IMOTO Real Estate
Photography - Larry Russell