The home at the corner of Woodleigh Drive and Woodview Court in The Highlands wears its age well. Built more than 30 years ago but recently renovated, the home has a new kitchen and master bath with heated tile floors. Original parquet wood floors have timeless appeal in the formal living room and dining room.
The Highlands is an upscale development off Highland Road south of Siegen Lane, which means the home at 626 Woodleigh Drive sits on a hill and has lots of live oaks and pine trees on its nearly one-acre lot. The home also has a swimming pool and three-car garage.
Mexican tile flooring is used throughout much of this 3,599-square-foot one-story home, which has large bedrooms and plenty of room to spread out. Stealing the show, however, is the formal living room and dining room, both floored in original parquet wood squares. The Mexican tile floors start in the foyer, while the living and formal dining rooms are just to the right.
Ahead, an expansive den has a wet bar with an icemaker in one corner. In another corner is a big masonry fireplace that looks like it can warm the whole space come winter. A wall of built-in bookshelves is tall under the living room’s 12-foot ceilings, and five panels of glass offer views of the back porch and pool. The pool is surrounded by cool decking and a picket fence, behind which is a shady play area for the kids.
Coved crown molding is elegant in most rooms, including a paneled home office. This room could be used as a fifth bedroom because it has a closet. That’s up to the new owner, but with the stained paneled walls, I think it makes a heck of a home office.
The kitchen has been totally updated with 3cm quartz countertops and new stainless appliances from Dacor. Included are a six-burner cooktop below a custom hood and glass tile backsplashes, a wine refrigerator and double wall ovens. A Samsung refrigerator, painted cabinetry and a double farm sink complete this beautifully renovated kitchen. A nearby breakfast room has a built-in hutch as well as a view of the back yard through five tall windows.
A hallway behind the kitchen leads to the home’s laundry, a half-bath and an exit to the breezeway that leads into the three-car garage, which has non-slip material on the floor.
Back on the other side of the home, all four bedrooms are down a hallway to the home’s living quarters. Two of the bedrooms at the end of the hall share a new Hollywood bath and a third bedroom is serviced by a renovated hall bath.
The master bedroom – a mirror image of the layout in the den – is an elegant retreat with a tray ceiling and a corner masonry fireplace for cold winter nights. The bedroom also has an exit to the back porch and a short hall to the bath with closets on each side. A third master closet was added and provides dressers and lots more space. You won’t be hurting for closet space in this home.
Entrance to the bath is between two quartz vanities and across from a 6-foot claw-foot soaker tub below plantation shutters. An oversized walk-in shower has a bench seat in a frameless glass enclosure. But the guilty pleasure here is the heated tile floors, meaning no feet will stay cold this winter.
The covered back porch overlooks the landscaped back yard and swimming pool, which is surrounded by a picket fence. There’s a nature trail around to the back side of the pool, where a playground for the kids is surrounded by another privacy fence.
If you’d like to see this beautiful home in The Highlands for yourself, it will be kept open today from 2-4 p.m.
About this Home
Address:
626 Woodleigh Drive
Lot size:
199 x 316 x 296 x 68 feet
Living area:
3,599 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Three full, one partial
Price:
$732,500
Marketing agent:
Leslie Gladney
Burns & Co. Inc. Realtors
Contact phone:
225-978-5334