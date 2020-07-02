Arbor Walk is an upscale development off South Harrell’s Ferry Road with large lakes and beautiful homes. The property at 3339 Pine Grove Drive is nestled on a pie-shaped lakeshore lot near White Oak Landing. With nice lake views, two patios and an outdoor kitchen, the home is ready for entertaining.
“There are lake views from almost every room of the home,” said Darrell Davis, who along with Iris Davis is marketing the home for Latter & Blum. “The outside is just as impressive as the inside. It was a custom plan designed for this lot.”
The tall French style offering has four bedrooms and four full baths nicely arranged in a triple split floorplan with more than 4,000 square feet of living area. The home, formerly listed on the Parade of Homes, has tall double entry doors into a foyer with brick columns and beams running across the ceiling.
The formal dining room immediately to the right of the entry has a 9-light picture window to the front yad and deep triple-crown molding overhead. Beautiful stained and scored concrete, the flooring of choice on most of the home’s first level, stretches into the living room ahead.
The granite kitchen has stainless appliances and a large island with a custom hood that stretches up to the ceiling. A gas cooktop is on the island and double ovens are nearby. Tumbled stone is the perfect backsplash accent to the painted kitchen cabinetry.
The kitchen adjoins both the formal dining room and a massive keeping room. With a corner masonry fireplace and three walls of windows offering terrific views, the keeping room is where most family activity will take place.
The master suite is a quiet retreat from the cares of life, with crown molding and views of the lake available through a picture window. The granite master bath has dual custom vanities, a big walk-in shower and a 6-foot whirlpool tub below operating plantation shutters. The master closet is large with dressers, floor-to-ceiling shelving and custom cabinetry.
The outdoor entertaining spaces of this home are excellent. When the weather’s nice, there’s an elevated brick patio with a round brick planter and the best views of the lake. A covered porch is floored with slate tiles with a brick edge. New Orleans style lamp post columns support the roof, and an outdoor kitchen is at one end. The porch is protected by gutters, and a black aluminum fence surrounds it all.
Back inside, a stairway to the second floor is near an exit to the home’s garage and boat-port. Up the staircase are the home’s fourth bedroom and a full bath, plus a 24 x 16 game room, Davis said.
The home has all the amenities you’d expect, and then some. There are two tankless water heaters, a central vacuuming system and a walk-through utility room with lots of painted cabinetry, a sink, granite countertops and tumbled stone backsplashes.
The home was designed specifically for this lot, Davis said, to showcase the French inspired design and the tranquil water views. The home, constructed in 2010, was first presented as a Parade of Homes entry that year, he added.
About this Home
Address:
3339 Pine Grove Drive
Lot size:
48 x 108 x 122 x 147 feet
Living area:
4,069 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Four full, one partial
Price:
$599,000
Marketing agent:
Darrell and Iris Davis
Latter & Blum
Contact phone:
225-413-6133