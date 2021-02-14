The Shadowcreek estate at 10296 Highway 190 in Hammond sits on 304 acres close to both Interstates 12 and 55. The sprawling estate features a 4,832-square-foot home designed by August Perez and built in 1950, a stocked three-acre pond and a 2,400-square-foot guest house overlooking a pool.
The main home is surrounded by more than 30 acres of lush gardens with azaleas, camelias, jasmine and other flowering plants, according to Peggy Callihan, the Burns & Co. Inc. Realtors agent marketing the property. The current owner says more than 8,000 azaleas and hundreds of camelias and sasanquas scattered on the property “put on a stunning show every spring.”
“Shadowcreek is a one-of-a-kind estate,” Callihan said. “It includes two fabulous houses, a pool, a sports court and more than 300 acres.” Also, more than three miles of nature trails on the estate can provide solitude for nature lovers or adventure for ATV enthusiasts, she said. The Natalbany river winds through the back of the property, she added.
The gardens and grounds are a cross between a homestead and a wildlife preserve, according to the current owner, who said the property is home for an abundance of wildlife including deer and turkey, as well as the occasional fox, bobcat or raccoon. The current owner described Shadowcreek as a “cross between a homestead and a wildlife preserve.”
The three-acre pond has “excellent fishing” and is frequented by herons, egrets, wood ducks and migratory songbirds, he said. The Natalbany River also offers fishing opportunities for bream and small bass.
A winding driveway meanders up to the front of the main house, a two-story colonial with six tall white columns standing guard along the front porch. Exterior walls are 18 inches of brick, and most interior walls are plaster.
Inside the home, visitors are greeted by wood floors and a fabulous custom mahogany staircase that circles its way up to the second floor. The stairway was built on-site by a master cabinetmaker from Vienna, according to the current owner.
The living room has more wood floors, large windows and a wide fireplace on one wall. The formal dining room also has wood flooring, crown molding and big original windows that allow plenty of natural light inside, augmenting illumination from the chandelier in the center of the room.
Even better natural lighting is available in the sunroom, which has terrazzo floors and a wall of windows to the property. The kitchen has stainless appliances and painted cabinetry, and a paneled home office has French doors to the outside. An 840-square-foot cypress paneled family room was added to the main house in 1993, the owner said.
The home was designed with entertaining in mind, and when gatherings with more than 100 guests were held, “the house “never felt crowded,” he said. The pool/guest house, built in 1960, is a secluded sanctuary all to itself, great for entertaining or housing overnight guests, he added.
Shadowcreek is located on the Northshore just 2.5 miles from Interstates 12 and 55. You can see this beautiful estate by appointment by calling Callihan at 225-939-6504.
About this Home
10296 Highway 190, Hammond
Lot size:
304 acres
Living area:
4,832 square feet (main house)
2,400 square feet (guest house)
Bedrooms:
Four (main house)
Baths:
Four full, one partial (main house)
Price:
$2,750,000
Marketing agent:
Peggy Callihan
Burns & Co. Inc. Realtors
Contact phone:
225-939-6504
Photos by:
INTERIOR PHOTOS BY FOTOSOLD
EXTERIOR PHOTOS BY HOBBY MORRISON