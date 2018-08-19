With a slate porch overlooking a pool on one side and a private master patio in back overlooking a lake, the home at 9940 Glen View Ave. is a hidden jewel in Bluebonnet Terrace. Located behind the Blue Cross property that fronts on Bluebonnet Boulevard, this home has three bedrooms and two baths in 3,193 square feet of living area.
The home is situated at the dead end of Glen View Avenue, a quiet subdivision off Bluebonnet Boulevard behind the woods owned by Blue Cross, according to Linda Dowden, the Dowden Group broker marketing the home.
The unassuming front elevation of the home shows a front-loading, two car garage and an aggregate walkway that leads around back through a gate in an ivy-covered brick wall. The sidewalk leads to the main entry of the home, which is not far from a gunite lap pool with six fountains pouring from a planter wall.
There’s a side slate porch overlooking the pool, as well as a private master patio in back overlooking the yard and lake. A circular sitting area is at one end of the pool.
“There’s a lot of living outside this home,” Dowden said. “There’s more than 1,025 feet of outside living. It’s all totally landscaped,” she said, adding there is a sprinkler system as well.
The entry to the home is into the breakfast area next to the side porch. Flooring is ceramic tile that stretches into the kitchen ahead and into the vaulted great room. Bench seating with views of the pool line the edge of the breakfast area.
Stained concrete is on the kitchen island and countertops. A four-burner gas stove with a microwave is located below pickled cabinetry, not far from a corner walk-in pantry. A massive stained antique beam above the island delineates the space between the kitchen and formal dining area, where a chandelier hangs ready to illuminate the table.
On the other side of the dining area, the vaulted living room stretches to a masonry fireplace at the far end. The fireplace has built-in cabinetry on both sides. A wall of windows on the right side of the living room views the side porch and pool.
Two bedrooms are up front in the home, near the laundry and the exit to the two-car garage. A full bath services these two bedrooms.
The master suite is in the very back of the home. The master bedroom has wood floors, a ceiling fan and views of the lake out back. You can also see the pool from side windows in the master bedroom.
The tile master bath has more concrete countertops on dual vanities that are topped by a single large mirror. A make-up desk sits between the two vanities. A 6-foot whirlpool tub is below frosted glass, not far from a walk-in shower. A single walk-in closet is off the master bedroom, but it has lots of cubbies and hanging space.
The home’s rear yard backs up to a corner of the lake, which is stocked with bass and bream, Dowden said. There’s a gazebo with a swing on a pier over the water, the perfect spot for coffee and the morning paper when the sun’s rising, or for a glass of wine and company when the evening sun sets.
If you’d like to see this beautiful property for yourself, Dowden and her team will keep it open today from 2-4 p.m.