When it first opened eight years ago, The Village at Magnolia Square had just a few homes. Today, the development is a thriving and close-knit community fronted by light commercial development, including one of the finest restaurants in town. The home at 7570 N. Eisworth Ave. is one of the original homes that started the ball rolling, so it’s got all the bells and whistles.
The tall West Indies style offering in this upscale development in Central has a pristine front elevation thanks to a rear-loading alley garage. The community pool is right next door, and Stab’s restaurant is just a short walk away.
The home’s brick front porch is five steps up from the sidewalk, and the front door opens directly into the living room, which is floored in heart pine. A faux stone fireplace with a tall mantle is on the right-side wall, and the ceiling is deeply coffered, giving this family space a warm and elegant feeling.
The formal dining room is next, across from a custom staircase to the second floor. Ahead, an arched brick wall frames the kitchen. There’s also a butler’s pantry here with a wine refrigerator, an icemaker and a prep sink.
Stained cypress cabinetry is the perfect complement to the 3cm granite slabs on the counters and center island in the kitchen. An appliance garage is in one corner, just a step from the double stainless undermount sink. A 5-burner GE gas cooktop is below a pot-filler in the travertine backsplash, and both are covered by a massive faux stone hood that matches the fireplace in the living room.
A small office and a powder room separate the kitchen from the master suite in the back of this deep home, and the laundry is conveniently located in this area as well. The master bedroom features more heart pine flooring and has a wide tray ceiling, adding to the spacious feeling. Double doors lead into the travertine master bath, which has a 6-foot jetted tub that separates two custom granite vanities. A large closet with shoe shelving, a dresser and lots of hanging space is at the opposite end of the bath from a travertine walk-in shower.
Back in front of the home, near the entry, are two bedrooms connected by a Hollywood bath. The front bedroom is being used by the current owner as a home office.
Outdoor entertaining would be easy in this home. Just head out to the ultra-private, side slate-floored courtyard, where you’ll find an outdoor living room and a brick outdoor kitchen with a PCS grill and two burners.
Up the custom staircase, a media room with a balcony overlook is at the landing. Near the front of the home, the upstairs bedroom has its own bath as well as a private balcony that allows a great view of the neighborhood.
If you’d like to see this beautiful home in The Village at Magnolia Square for yourself, Windy Corcoran and her team from Burns & Co. Realtors will keep it open today from 12-2 p.m. Don’t miss your chance to check out this beautiful development and all it has to offer.
About this Home
Address:
7570 N. Eisworth Ave.
Lot size:
40 x 125 feet
Living area:
2,632 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Three full, one partial
Price:
$515,000
Marketing agent:
Windy Corcoran
Burns & Co. Realtors
Contact phone:
225-324-1093