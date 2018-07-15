The Cape Cod style home at 1152 Ingleside Drive was built way back in 1946 but has been updated regularly with the latest materials and styles. Today this home is a showplace in Glenmore Place, proving again that timeless homes never go out of style.
Homes built decades ago generally had 8-foot ceilings, but this home has been upgraded with 9- and 10-foot ceilings. The beautiful original narrow oak plank flooring is still around, but most other materials are upgrades.
A custom stairway in the foyer leads to the second floor, which has two large bedrooms with dormers front and back. To the right is the living room, a beautiful space with floor-to-ceiling windows. Like all the other rooms, the living room is freshly painted, bright and immaculate. A marble fireplace at the end of this long room is flanked by more wood windows.
A cased opening leads into the formal dining room, which is connected to the kitchen via a unique swinging door. The kitchen has a ceramic tile floor that has been specially finished with grout lines filled to look like big white concrete squares. The owner explained that a special epoxy is used to achieve the look. It’s an amazing finish that is durable and far easier on the knees than stained concrete.
Granite is on the long kitchen counter tops, and the brand new stainless appliance package includes a SubZero, a six-burner Wolf cooktop with a griddle below a custom glass hood, double wall ovens from Electrolux, an icemaker and lots of painted cabinetry.
A small keeping room/breakfast room is between the kitchen and a wall of windows to the back yard. An oak-floored loggia runs from this keeping area across the back of the home, which has French doors and a wall of glass to the gardens and courtyard out back. At the end of the loggia, down three steps, is the family room, which has Old St. Louis brick floors, a wall of built-ins and antique beams crossing the ceiling.
Behind the family room is the master suite, with a big sun room at its entry. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow in lots of natural light, and it’s the perfect spot for a cup of coffee and the Sunday Advocate’s Homes section.
The master bedroom has antique pine floors and double arched doors into the slate master bath. Two marble vanities – one with a makeup desk – are in the master bath, along with a 6-foot Jacuzzi whirlpool tub below a window. There’s also an oversized corner shower and two master closets, one with an exit to the garage. Talk about saving steps on the way to the car every morning!
Back on the other side of the home, an office with bay windows facing the oak-lined street has more of those beautiful original oak floors.
Out back, meanwhile, a wide back porch has an outdoor kitchen with a grill and a cook top. The porch overlooks a private outdoor dining room under an arbor with special lighting…a romantic spot for two or a cozy spot for a dozen.
Perfect for entertaining, the back yard has a New Orleans style flagstone courtyard with a hand-made 19th Century fountain centered on the brick fence that surrounds it all.
If you’d like to see this beautiful home for yourself, C.J. Brown’s Jessica Antilley and her team will keep it open today from 3-5 p.m.
About this Home
Address:
1152 Ingleside Drive
Lot size:
100 x 150 feet
Living area:
4,695 square feet
Bedrooms:
Five
Baths:
Four full, one partial
Price:
$1,160,000
Marketing agent:
Jessica Antilley
C.J. Brown Realtors
Contact phone:
225-278-5051