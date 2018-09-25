Located behind the Riverbend subdivision off Brightside Lane, Laurel Lakes Estates is a private, gated community with large homes on very large lots. The home at 2137 Laurel Lakes Ave. is a five-bedroom Greek Revival on a 1.7-acre lot with an amazing back yard along one of the neighborhood lakes.
Six columns stand guard along the brick front porch, inviting guests inside. Plantation shutters are on the windows across the front of the home. Oak flooring spreads from the foyer into the sitting room and study on the left to the formal dining room on the right. Ahead, past the custom staircase, is the great room, where ceilings soar to 20 feet.
It’s hard to decide whether to stay inside or head out to the travertine pool courtyard. Out here, a pergola and a cabana with an outdoor kitchen are near the saltwater pool. Further back, near the lake, a gazebo is the perfect spot to watch sunrises and sunsets. This outdoor paradise features landscape lighting, stone walkways, a mosquito misting system and a sprinkler system. The pool is heated in the winter and chilled during the dog days of summer. A spa spills into the pool along with a pair of lion head fountains. The covered porch is large enough to accommodate an outdoor dining area.
Back inside, the great room has a marble fireplace, French doors and views of the pool courtyard. Nearly every room in the home has views of this fabulous outdoor space.
The master suite is in the back-right of the home, with hand-scraped hardwood floors, views of the lake and more French doors to the pool area. The quartz master bath was recently re-done, according to Linda Gaspard, who along with Scott Gaspard are marketing the home for RE/MAX First. Two vanities – one with a makeup desk – are in the master bath, as is a pedestal soaker tub along a stone accent wall. The porcelain tile shower has a rain-head and handheld unit, plus a bench seat.
Antique leaded stained-glass accents are located strategically throughout the home, which was custom built in 2001. There are three air conditioning units, a three-car garage and a detached cypress storage shed. Pocket doors are used effectively in the home, between the kitchen and the great room and between the study and the sitting room.
The kitchen, keeping room and breakfast room are all floored in Old St. Louis brick. The kitchen island has a leathered granite top and the cypress kitchen cabinetry is stained. The vaulted kitchen ceiling has wide beaded boards and a stained-glass accent window, and a coffee bar sits in one corner not far from double wall ovens.
The cased opening to the keeping room frames a brick wall with a fireplace. There is an exit and a corner wall of windows to the pool courtyard, as well as an exit to a private fountain courtyard in front.
One thing about this home is obvious from the start: water is very important here. Not only is there the pool and lake, but fountains are everywhere. The soothing sounds of water are all around.
Meanwhile, up the custom staircase, there are two large bedrooms, each with its own full bath. The downstairs guest suite and full bath bring the total number of bedrooms in this home to five.
About this Home
Address:
2137 Laurel Lakes Ave.
Lot size:
208 x 342 feet (1.7 acres)
Living area:
4,304 square feet
Bedrooms:
Five
Baths:
Five full, one partial
Price:
$998,750
Marketing agents:
Linda Gaspard & Scott Gaspard
RE/MAX First
Contact phone:
225-298-6889