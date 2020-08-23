The home at 16027 Hickory Knoll Drive in Fair Oaks Estates is a beautiful French style offering with fabulous lake views and exceptional detail throughout. The triple split floor plan has five bedrooms and four baths in more than 4,100 square feet of living area.
Fair Oaks Estates is a smaller single entrance subdivision off Highland Road near Pecue Lane. Built as a Parade of Homes entry in 2001 by Blair Construction, the home’s front elevation shows a timeless French style with side-loading garages. In the back yard, immaculate landscaping and a short iron fence allow guests to fully take in the lake and all it has to offer.
“You can fish from your back yard or barbecue on the patio while overlooking the lake,” said Libby Ammon, the Coldwell Banker ONE agent marketing the property. “This home has exceptional details throughout with stunning views of the lake from the master bedroom, living room, the oversized kitchen/keeping/breakfast rooms and from the bonus room upstairs.”
Travertine floors greet guests in the foyer, and the living room ahead has a wall of floor to ceiling windows. The result is views of the lake are available the minute you walk inside.
The formal dining room off the foyer has a crystal chandelier and a big arched window dressed in plantation shutters. These durable and beautiful window dressings are found throughout the home. The dining room displays more great examples of the home’s excellent millwork — fluted cased openings around windows and arches, deep crown molding and attention to every small detail.
A butler’s pantry with granite countertops and glass front cabinetry is adjacent to the dining room. Lead accents in the glass fronts are another example of the builder’s focus on the details.
The kitchen, which has beautiful wood floors, is a chef’s delight with a 42-inch built-in stainless refrigerator and a huge stainless commercial cooking system with double ovens. Travertine backs the cooktop and granite countertops. Cabinetry is crowned and painted, and the kitchen island has ornate scrolls and millwork. Can lights in the ceiling are accented by a three-light fixture above the island.
The nearby keeping room has gorgeous wood floors and a gas-log fireplace flanked by cabinetry and shelving, all meticulously crafted. The breakfast room near the kitchen has lake views and the same wood floors.
Exits to the rear patio are from the living room, kitchen area and master suite. The patio has an aggregate floor, a wide bead board ceiling and stone paver ledges leading down several brick-edged steps to the back yard. Trees and shrubbery inside planter walls on both sides of the back yard add privacy, which sometimes is hard to achieve on lakefront lots.
The master bedroom also has wood floors, a ceiling fan and three floor-to ceiling windows with views of the lake. Travertine columns stand guard over the six-foot whirlpool tub in the long master bath. The tub is below a designer window with a wall heater nearby. Custom mirrors connect dual vanities, one with a makeup desk and one with a taller countertop.
Finally, a custom wood staircase with twisted iron balusters leads up to the second floor where there is a big bonus room with perhaps the vest lake views of all. Two bedrooms share a Hollywood bath up here.
If you’d like to see this beautiful home in Fair Oaks Estates for yourself, stop by the open house today from 2-4 p.m.
About this Home
Address:
16027 Hickory Knoll Drive
Lot size:
85 x 140 feet
Living area:
4,147 square feet
Bedrooms:
Five
Baths:
Four full
Price:
$659,900
Marketing agent:
Libby Ammon
Coldwell Banker ONE
Contact phone:
225-938-3176
PHOTOS BY FOTOSOLD