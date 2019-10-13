Founded in 1923, College Town begins where Stanford Avenue becomes LSU Avenue on the edge of the Ole War Skule campus. It’s a great upscale neighborhood with shady streets lined with big houses that don’t come on the market very often. But the home at 4445 Emory Ave. is available now, presenting a great opportunity for the right buyer.
Emory Avenue parallels Highland Road near the south gates of LSU. From the end of the driveway you can see the copper roof of the John M. Parker Agricultural Center. And on Saturday nights in the fall, the sounds of Tiger Stadium can be music to your ears. I’m not suggesting that proximity to Tiger Stadium is a reason to buy an expensive home, but this home’s location is certainly a bonus. Walking to campus or to football games would be a breeze.
It’s a tall traditional built during the 1930s, and it has maintained its mid-century charm. Lovingly renovated and kept up over the decades, the home is in fantastic shape today. A 420-square-foot garage apartment with travertine floors and a full bath is also on the property.
The original floorplan of the main home has clearly changed to meet the demands of today’s master suites and kitchens. The result is the best of both: original charm with all the amenities and living space expected today.
Situated on two lots at the corner of LSU and Emory Avenues, the home once fronted on the LSU Avenue side. The front room is now a library with a wall of bookshelves. The Emory Avenue entrance opens into a foyer with custom stairs. The formal dining room is to the left and a big living room with two chandeliers and a gas-log fireplace is to the right. Both rooms are floored in original narrow-plank oak. On the other side of the living room fireplace is the den, which also has a gas-log fireplace.
The home’s HVAC uses floor registers for air flow, and a new heater is located in the home’s basement. You read that right. This home has a basement, one of only a handful I’ve seen in Baton Rouge. The home has tall baseboards, fluted casings around windows and doors, plaster walls and original glass doorknobs.
A tall brick arch frames the kitchen from the keeping room, which is also floored in oak. The kitchen has stained pecky cypress cabinetry and a big SubZero with matching panels. A granite island has a four-burner gas cooktop with a pop-up vent, and five antique beams cross the kitchen ceiling. The home’s laundry and stairs down to the basement are just behind the kitchen.
All three of the home’s bedrooms are on the second floor, accessed by a unique staircase. Two sets of lower steps – one in the foyer and one in the kitchen – intersect at the middle landing, and a single set of steps continues up to the top.
The master suite has an office with oak floors and big widows overlooking LSU Avenue. There is one master closet, but it is big with a dresser and lots of cubbies and hanging space. The remodeled master bath is travertine and is far bigger than you’d expect. There’s a walk-in shower, dual vanities with custom mirrors and a five-foot Jacuzzi tub below a window.
Meanwhile, the home’s exterior spaces are exceptional with a raised wooden deck with a gazebo topped by a copper weathervane. A meditation garden surrounded by a picket fence is behind the garage apartment.
If you’d like to see this beautiful home for yourself, stop by today’s open house from 2-4 p.m.
About this Home
Address:
4445 Emory Ave.
Lot size:
140 x 150 feet
Living area:
3,826 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four (including apartment)
Baths:
Four (including apartment)
Price:
$970,000
Marketing agent:
Ann Mullins
C.J. Brown Realtors
Contact phone:
225-281-1196