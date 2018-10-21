The tall traditional offering at 2708 University Club Drive is an immaculately-kept home on the main street of one south Baton Rouge’s premier developments. The home offers unobstructed views of the No. 7 green from a fabulous tile patio and outdoor kitchen.
The brick and stucco home is 10 years old, but it looks like it was finished last week. A brick-edged sidewalk leads past a front courtyard with copper gutters to the home’s arched entry doors in front. Exquisite heart pine floors begin immediately and continue through much of the home’s first floor.
A formal dining room is on the right with a 14-light chandelier providing illumination. The home has several more upscale chandeliers, as well as upgraded windows. The result is a home that can be filled with light.
A small office is along a hall to the left of the foyer, leading into two bedrooms connected by a Hollywood bath. Cased entries frame the living room, which has more heart pine flooring and a 10-light chandelier. A marble fireplace flanked by built-ins is on one living room wall, while another wall has a row of windows to the back yard.
A covered porch and extended slate patio with a sugar kettle fountain are highlights back here, but the view of the seventh green steals the show. A granite outdoor kitchen has a DCS grill, double burners and a mini fridge for cold beverages.
The master suite is located in the back-left section of the home and has three tall windows that view the golf course. Heart pine is on the master bedroom floor and a big tray ceiling is above. The master bath is floored in porcelain tile with marble insets. A 6-foot Jacuzzi tub is below a wide window. There are dual vanities below custom mirrors in this large bath area, and one of the vanities is bordered by a makeup desk. Separating the vanities is the entrance to the master closet. There is but one closet in the master bath, but it stretches the length of a long bathroom wall. A walk-in shower in a corner rounds out this elegant master bath.
Back on the other side of the house, the kitchen has everything the cook needs, from double wall ovens to a 6-burner JennAir cooktop on the center island. Granite slabs top the island and the countertops, and another upscale light fixture is above the island. Travertine backs the counters below stained cypress cabinetry, some with glass fronts. Other features include a corner walk-in pantry, an appliance garage, an icemaker, a wine rack and a Whirlpool Gold refrigerator. Behind the kitchen is the fourth bedroom, which has a full bath.
A big antique beam along the ceiling frames the breakfast and keeping area, which is floored in tile. Four more windows allow golf views and a corner fireplace in the keeping room is topped by a cypress mantle.
Custom stairs to the second floor are near the exit to the home’s two-car garage, boat port and storage room/workshop. The second floor has a huge game room with a wet bar, stained cypress cabinetry, a refrigerator, an icemaker, a wine rack and cypress cabinetry. It’s a great setup for game day with the Tigers or the Saints.
Finally, the home has a surround system, and all interior doors are 8-feet, another elegant touch in an elegant home.
About this Home
Address:
2708 University Club Drive
Lot size:
106 x 180 feet
Living area:
4,456 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Four full, one partaial
Price:
$820,000
Marketing agent:
Nickie Jordan
EXP Realty
Contact phone:
225-588-1151