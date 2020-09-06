Copper Mill is an upscale golf community with a family atmosphere in Zachary. The home at 1625 Gleneagles Bend is a four-bedroom French style offering with side loading garages, a beautiful pool courtyard and a separate pool house out back. A big bonus room on the home’s second floor could become bedroom No. 5.
When guests enter the front door, the pool courtyard is immediately visible through massive windows on the other side of the living room. The formal dining room, located to the right of the foyer, has an upscale chandelier, deep crown molding and an arched window to the front yard. Double doors lead from the dining room to a home office with two built-in desks and custom cabinetry. The office would be great for a small home-based business or for kids needing space to do their homework.
Stepping further inside, guests enter the living room, which like the dining room is floored in 20-inch tile. A gas log fireplace is along one wall, and custom stairs to the second floor are just to the left. Tile flooring continues into the kitchen and keeping room, both of which have excellent views of the pool area. The home’s layout is open, with most areas sharing pool and courtyard views.
“This is a beautiful home with lots of natural light,” said Katie Mondulick, the Coldwell Banker ONE agent marketing the property. “It has an open floorplan with great flow for entertaining.”
The bedrooms are in a nice layout with one bedroom and a full bath off the kitchen, and two more bedrooms and a full bath off the living room towards the front of the home. The master suite is nestled toward the back of the home. The upstairs bonus room has a full bath and could become the home’s fifth bedroom, Mondulick said.
The kitchen features a stainless appliance package, custom painted cabinetry with dish shelves, a corner sink below double windows, a gas range and a slab granite island with matching countertops. Lots of windows in the kitchen and keeping room allow views of the pool.
The master suite has nice pool views as well. The master bedroom has a sitting area and large windows that allow in natural light. French doors lead to the pool and patio outside. The master bath features dual vanities, a corner jetted tub, two walk-in closets and a large custom walk-in shower with a rain head.
The Gleneagles Bend property is a true four-bedroom layout with a bonus room upstairs. “All the downstairs bathrooms have been updated with custom travertine tile work in showers and tub areas,” Mondulick said.
The outdoor spaces of this beautiful Zachary property are exceptional. Included are an L-shaped saltwater pool with fountains and a covered patio with a spa. There’s also a separate pool house with a full bath. “It’s a great home for entertaining,” Mondulick said.
If you’d like to see this elegant French style home in Zachary’s Copper Mill golf community, Mondulick and her team from Coldwell Banker ONE will hold an open house today from 2-4 p.m.
About this Home
Address:
1625 Gleneagles Bend, Zachary
Lot size:
95 x 150 feet
Living area:
3,182 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Four
Price:
$525,000
Marketing agent:
Katie Mondulick
Coldwell Banker ONE
Contact phone:
225-603-8905
PHOTOS BY FOTOSOLD