The updated home at 7910 Oak Hollow Drive is unique on many levels – literally. With lots of interesting twists and turns, this one-of-a-kind contemporary designed by Skipper Post is in the Oakbrook subdivision, a quiet, established development off Perkins Road near Siegen Lane.
The home sits across the street from Oakbrook’s sparkling pond, where fountains and walkways decorated for the holidays in red bows create a festive atmosphere. The split-level home has four bedrooms and four baths spread over 4,372-square-feet of living space.
The left side of the home’s front elevation shows a two-story atrium which is being used as a greenhouse. From the upper living room there are great views of the pond and its splashing fountains.
A wide aggregate walkway leads up to the front porch, which is 10 steps up. The entry door has custom stained-glass side lights. In fact, most everything about this home is custom – from the upscale track lighting systems to the slate, bamboo and cork flooring, to the built-in china cabinet in the formal dining room.
Rooms in the home are on multi levels: you go down two steps from the foyer into the dining room, up seven steps in to the second-floor living room with views of the atrium, and you take the stairs down to the two-car garage, which by the way has an air-conditioned workshop.
There are also two skylights in the home, a big one in the kitchen and a smaller one back in the master bath. The skylight in the kitchen illuminates a big absolute black granite island. “They’ve (current owners) redone just about every surface in the house,” said Pat Meyer, the C.J. Brown agent marketing the home.
The kitchen island has a 5-burner gas cooktop, a prep sink and a wine refrigerator, not far from a huge stainless refrigerator/freezer from KitchenAid. A microwave-over-oven combo is in one wall above a warming drawer, and the kitchen has up and down lighting above and below painted cabinetry. A two-level bar with a double stainless sink separates the kitchen from a small keeping area, and a breakfast room is in a cove across from the kitchen.
The home’s living quarters are behind the kitchen – you guessed it – down three slate steps.
A bedroom with bamboo flooring and a full bath is being used as a home office across from the home’s laundry. At one end of the hall, a guest suite has two bedrooms and two full baths, as well as a living area floored in cork tiles.
The master bedroom is a long space with a sitting area at one end. The master suite has access to two private outside gardens, as well as a small office nook hidden behind double doors. The slate master bath has dual vanities topped by 3cm slabs of granite. The wet areas of the master bath include a soaker tub and a walk-in shower.
The home is dressed in Pella windows, and all decks outside have been rebuilt within the past year.
The home sits on a lot that is bigger than an acre, Meyer said. “Oakbrook is a very unique subdivision,” she said. “All the houses have huge lots. It’s kind of like a best-kept secret around here.”
If you’d like to see this beautiful home for yourself, stop by today’s open house between 2 and 4 p.m.
Address:
7910 Oak Hollow Drive
Lot size:
1 acre
Living area:
4,372 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Four
Price:
$950,000
Marketing agent:
Pat Meyer
C.J. Brown Realtors
Contact phone:
225-413-7385