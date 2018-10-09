The home at 21919 Waterfront East Drive is bordered on two sides by 70-foot conservation berms, on a third side by natural wetlands and, of course, water on the fourth side. The home is in The Waterfront East’s Sanctuary section, a place that was aptly named. If you’d like a luxurious waterfront home in a natural setting, this home has it all.
Built in 2016 along the Amite River Diversion Canal, this home is not for every budget. It’s behind the gates, very private and very exclusive. The home has a contemporary interior, and it’s being sold furnished, according to Dale and Nell Martin, the Waterfront Realty agents marketing the property.
A tall traditional with West Indies flair, the home is near the back of the development and has a long boardwalk along the waterway, as well as two boat slips with heavy duty electric hoists.
The front entrance leads into a foyer floored in porcelain tile, which stretches throughout most of the home’s first floor. Step around the foyer wall and you’re in the big family area, which is comprised of the dining room, kitchen and living room.
“It’s a very open floorplan,” Dale Martin said.
The dining room has an upscale, 8-light chandelier and a tall double-doored beverage center. The living room has a wall of glass viewing the pool, patio and waterway out back.
The highlight of the back yard – and maybe the whole property – is a huge lanai with an outdoor kitchen and an outdoor living room with a masonry fireplace. The lanai, floored in natural golden slate, is located at one end of the pool and has fabulous views of skiers and boaters on the water. Bugs? Not a problem here. There are two giant powered screens that can be lowered to enclose the lanai if bugs start biting. The pool has a spa and a shallow sun deck with fountains. There’s also a man-cave with a full bar that overlooks the water.
Back inside, the kitchen has 3cm granite on the countertops and the center island, which has a stainless prep sink and self-closing drawers. A big double sink is on the counter near a Thermador cooking center, which has six gas burners and a griddle. A stainless custom hood is above a pot-filler in a subway glass tile backsplash over the cooktop. A butler’s pantry behind a kitchen wall makes more room for party preparations. Double wall ovens are a short distance away, near a walk-in pantry, and a big stainless Thermador refrigerator rounds out this fabulous kitchen.
Towards the back of the home, through double doors, the master suite is a private retreat with views of the Diversion Canal. More porcelain tile floors the master suite and both master baths, one with a 6-foot air bubbler tub and the other with a pass-through shower. No ordinary shower, this one has two shower heads, body sprays, a hand-held unit and a rain-head from the ceiling. There are two master closets, one much larger than the other. Both closets have dressers, shoe shelving and hanging space for days. The home’s laundry conveniently connects to the master bath.
There’s a guest suite with a full bath in the front of the home, near the exit to one of the two two-car garages.
And finally, up the custom oak stairway, the second floor has two large bedrooms, each with its own full bath. There’s also a media room up here with wall sconces and a wet bar on one end.
About this Home
Address:
21919 Waterfront East Drive
Lot size:
170 x 400 feet
Living area:
4,354 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Five
Price:
$1,400,000 (furnished)
Marketing agent:
Nell Martin
Waterfront Realty
Contact phone:
225-955-1883