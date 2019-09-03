The five-bedroom French country style home at 17049 N. Lakeway Ave. in the Country Club of Louisiana has more than 5,000 square feet of luxurious living space. The home has large rooms that still manage to feel cozy and inviting thanks to all the heart pine floors, brick walls and beautiful antique beams.
A tall brick pigeonniere stands guard in the front elevation of this home, and five brick steps lead up to the home’s arched entry doors. Heart pine flooring begins right away in the foyer and continues into the formal dining room to the left. French doors from the foyer lead into the home office on the right, also floored in pine.
Straight ahead, the living room is a big family gathering spot that has a stone fireplace outfitted with gas logs. Painted cabinetry flanks the fireplace to the left. A wall of windows topped by transoms is across the back of the room with views of the flagstone outdoor living room and outdoor kitchen, both of which are protected by a cathedral ceiling. A masonry fireplace will warm this whole outdoor area on upcoming fall nights, making it a great spot for watching the LSU games. A Bull grill is below a massive stainless hood to keep barbecue smoke from becoming a problem for guests nearby. A play area with a soft floor is inside the fenced back yard.
Back inside, the kitchen, keeping and breakfast rooms are the heart of this large home. The whole area is floored in Old St. Louis bricks. Included is the kitchen, keeping room, a breakfast nook, a hallway to the two-car garage, the home’s laundry, a butler’s pantry, a drop-off area and a guest suite with a full bath. Antique beams in the ceiling separate the kitchen and the breakfast area from the big keeping room, which has the third fireplace in the home.
Granite counters and painted cabinetry are in the kitchen, which also has an upscale appliance package from Viking. A 6-burner gas cooktop is in one wall below a custom hood, with a pot-filler installed in travertine backsplashes. Double wall ovens, a microwave and an icemaker are on one side of the kitchen while the refrigerator and dishwasher are on the other. A big walk-in pantry completes this gourmet kitchen, and an upscale light fixture and can lights illuminate it all.
On the other side of the home, the huge master suite features more heart pine flooring in the bedroom, which has a sitting room with a great view of the kids’ play area outside. The spacious travertine and marble master bath is elegant with a 6-foot whirlpool tub below windows dressed in plantation shutters. There are two vanities, each of them taking up nearly a whole bathroom wall. Long custom mirrors top both vanities, and upgraded sinks are on each. A tall walk-in shower is in a corner near the jetted tub. The master suite has two big closets, each with dressers, cubbies and hanging space galore. The closet doors have automatic light switches.
A big upstairs den is at the landing of the custom wood and iron staircase, which has 21 steps because the first-floor ceilings are 12 feet tall. Three bedrooms are up here; two that share a Hollywood bath and a third with its own bath. There was no scrimping up on the second floor either; the same quality materials and construction are evident up here, including 8-foot doors on 10-foot ceilings.
About this Home
Address:
17049 N. Lakeway Ave.
Lot size:
100 x 165 feet
Living area:
5,014 square feet
Bedrooms:
Five
Baths:
Four full
Price:
$1,050,000
Marketing agent:
Heather Kirkpatrick
The Kirkpatrick Group
brokered by eXp Realty
Contact phone:
225-252-0668