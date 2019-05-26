Things start to look different when you head north into the Feliciana parishes. Baton Rouge’s crowding, traffic and noise turns into rolling hills, peaceful pastures and quiet forests. The property at 13026 Booker Cemetery Road east of Clinton has all three, plus a 3,144-square-foot log cabin home.
About the only noises here are the birds and the rustling of pine trees in the breeze. If you’re looking for an escape from the city not far from the city, the Felicianas might be what you need.
This week’s home is surrounded by 46 acres of forest and pastureland, with a 5-acre lake out back. The home, a magnificent Australian pine log cabin, sits several hundred feet off of La. 63.
The metal-roofed home has a 2-car garage attached by a breezeway. An “LSU room” is above the garage, making a great spot for entertaining. A 1,600-square-foot workshop/barn nearby has plenty of space for all your equipment and toys.
Inside, guests will find a sea of pine floors, ceilings, walls and trim, all stained in warm tones. Straight ahead from the foyer is the A-Frame living room, which has a stone fireplace that rises 24 feet to the pine ceiling. The fireplace is flanked by large windows that provide great views of the lake out back. Big log beams rise up along the vaulted ceiling, and the floors are stained pine.
The pine floors in the living room give way to brick pavers in the breakfast room, which has windows to the back acreage. The nearby kitchen also has brick pavers and stained cypress cabinetry. A long granite island is in the center and a 6-burner Kenmore Pro cooking system is below a custom hood. A double undermount stainless sink is below a window, and double ovens are on a wall at the end of the kitchen. Can lights in the pine ceiling and a unique light fixture over the island provide illumination. A big walk-in pantry has a light-switched door. The home’s laundry is near an exit to the breezeway over to the garage.
Over on the other side of the home, the master wing has pine walls, floors, trim, ceilings and crown molding. Two windows view the lake. Closets are on both sides of a short hallway to the tile master bath. Dual vanities in an L-shape are next to a corner soaker tub. An oversized walk-in shower has dual showerheads, body sprays and a rain-head above for the ultimate in showering.
Up the custom staircase, you’ll find a pair of bedrooms, each with a dormer and full bath. At the landing is a big bonus area that could be a game room, a library or sitting area. Your choice.
Outside, the home has a long covered back porch that overlooks the lake. In fact, the porch wraps around the whole home, including a wide front porch perfect for rocking and gazing into the woods in front. The garage has a stairway up to the LSU room, which is wired for surround sound and has a half-bath. The LSU room is climate controlled, and so is the garage itself.
The barn/workshop is the perfect spot for tractors or other equipment…or your larger toys. A 20x20 foot shed is attached.
If you’re looking to escape from the bustle of the city and find a little peace and quiet, take the short, scenic drive up into the Felicianas and you might find a place to call home.
About this Home
Address:
13026 Booker Cemetery Rd., Clinton
Lot size:
46 acres
Living area:
3,144 square feet
Bedrooms:
Three
Baths:
Three full, one partial
Price:
$890,000
Marketing agent:
Glenda Daughety
RE-MAX First
Contact phone:
225-205-2672