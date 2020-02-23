With an elevated porch below three dormers, the classic southern home at 7406 Goodwood Ave. has been totally updated with top quality materials. The home is located near the corner of Goodwood and Lobdell, just a short drive from Towne Center and a short walk from the parish library.
A tall iron gate crosses the driveway along the side of the house on the way back to a two-car garage. Guests take three brick steps up and cross the elevated front porch to enter the foyer, floored in the home’s original oak floors. The narrow plank oak is the flooring of choice throughout much of the home’s first floor.
The home is deceptively large when viewed from the front. The four-bedroom offering has more than 4,400 square feet of well-designed living area.
An arched entryway frames the home’s formal dining room to the right of the foyer, while two columns stand guard at the entrance to the formal den on the opposite side. Elegant dentil crown molding lines the ceilings. The home has outstanding millwork throughout, and antique cypress interior doors help give the home a warm feeling.
A sunroom with two walls of windows below a beaded board ceiling is located on the far side of the formal den. Ahead, a loggia runs the length of a wide family room that features a gas-log fireplace flanked by French doors. A copper bar is located on one side of the family room, which also has tall baseboards with embedded electrical outlets. The home, which sits on brick piers, has a combination of floor and ceiling registers for the HVAC system.
A cypress butler’s bar separates the formal dining room from the kitchen, which has a pair of SubZeros for the ultimate in refrigeration. One of these huge boxes is a freezer and one’s a refrigerator. A center island contains a massive Viking cooking center with six gas burners and a griddle above double ovens. A KitchenAid microwave/oven combo is above a warming drawer at the end of the island. The kitchen and nearby breakfast nook are warmed by a corner masonry fireplace with gas logs.
A hallway leading to the master suite and a home office on the other side of the home has beams crossing the ceiling and a wall of windows and French doors that view the brick courtyard out back below a pair to massive live oak trees. The back yard is completely fenced.
Meanwhile, the master suite is an elegant retreat from the cares of life. The bedroom is quite large and so is the vaulted master bath. A unique sunken whirlpool sits diagonally in the center of the bath between a pair of granite vanities, one with a make-up desk. A walk-in shower and two closets round out this elegant master bath.
A guest suite with a full bath, a powder room and a home office are not far from a custom staircase to the second floor. A game room, two bedrooms and a full bath are located up on the second floor. One of the upstairs bedrooms has two dormers and the other has one, while the shared bath has a six-foot whirlpool tub.
If you’d like to see this beautiful Goodwood Estates home for yourself, the team at Coldwell Banker ONE will keep it open today from 2-4 p.m.
About this Home
Address:
7406 Goodwood Ave.
Lot size:
104 x 214 x 105 x 215 feet
Living area:
4,406 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Three full, one partial
Price:
$674,000
Marketing agent:
Andrea McKey
Coldwell Banker ONE
Contact phone:
225-925-2500