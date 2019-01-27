Pointe-Marie is Baton Rouge’s newest “village,” a 120-acre development that plans to combine homes, neighborhood amenities, shopping, dining, entertainment and even lodging. Located just off River Road within rock-throwing distance of L’Auberge Baton Rouge, Pointe-Marie already has great Louisiana style and tradition.
“We want it to look like if you were dropped here from anywhere in the world, you’d know you were in Louisiana,” said Lee Anne Miracle, a broker with Pointe-Marie Community Development.
The development, when fully built out, will have some 400 homes within walking distance of light commercial businesses like grocery stores, restaurants and others “that serve the needs of the homeowners,” Miracle said. A total of 24 homes have been completed and are either occupied or for sale, she added.
Pointe-Marie will consist of three districts, said Donna Prejean, who is marketing the development along with Miracle. “Village Center” will be the light commercial district, “Central Square” is the primary residential district, and “Village Estates” will be for larger homes on larger lots.
Driving through the upscale development, you immediately notice that the garages are alley-loading, meaning pristine front elevations. The homes have picket fences lining Pointe-Marie Drive, the main thoroughfare through the development. Attention to detail is evident on Pointe-Marie Drive, where the street and sidewalks were constructed with brick pavers. Some homeowners have proudly hung signs with their names and the names of their houses on the picket fence.
Neighborhood amenities include a 1,000-square-foot pavilion and separate kitchen for use by residents. There are currently no parks or pools, but several are planned, the developers say.
The primary builders in the development are Shivers Brothers of Louisiana in Lafayette, RLS Properties in Lafayette, Ascension Properties in Prairieville and KRC Construction in Brusly, Miracle said. Other builders and their plans are allowed, but must be approved by a design review board, she added.
Prices in the development currently start at $409,000, she said. “You can build as small or as large as your lot will allow,” Miracle said.
One of the homes that is currently complete and available is at 3233 Pointe Marie Drive. It’s a tall offering with 8-foot interior doors on 12-foot ceilings and 2,765 square feet of luxury living space.
Up three brick steps and into the home, visitors enter the main living area, where wood floors stretch from the living room, to the formal dining room and into the kitchen.
The living room is formal, elegant and yet comfortable at the same time. Wood floors make it formal, a heavily coffered ceiling adds the elegance and a granite tile fireplace makes these dreary winter days warm, inviting and comfortable.
The kitchen has upscale appliances from Thermadore and a 10-foot island topped by 3c granite. A big L-shaped walk-in pantry is nearby. The formal dining room has two French doors to an outdoor kitchen on the side porch made private by a tall brick wall.
Back in the master suite, more wood floors are below a ceiling with special millwork, which in this home is superb. Detailed crown molding is in every room and the window and door trim is heavy and wide. All interior doors are 8-foot, and the baseboards are tall.
Through double doors, the master bath has a 6-foot soaker tub and a pass-through shower with three water sources including a rain head. The master closet is huge.
Finally, up the custom staircase you’ll find three bedrooms and two full baths, as well as a bonus room at the landing and an L-shaped veranda with great views of the neighborhood.
If you’d like to see this beautiful new development just a few miles south of LSU for yourself, drop by today (01/27/19) for open houses between 1 and 4 p.m.
About this Home
Address:
3233 Pointe-Marie Dr.
Lot size:
60 x 110 x 28 x 104 feet
Living area:
2,765 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Three full, one partial
Price:
$644,000
Marketing agent:
Lee Ann Miracle and
Donna Prejean
Pointe-Marie
Community
Development
Contact phone:
225-769-8900