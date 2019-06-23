The buyer of the property at 10635 Island Road in Ventress gets a 3,654-square-foot main house on the lake, an 821-square-foot studio above a two-car garage and a 537-square-foot lake cottage all in the same deal. Whether you’re looking for a main home or a second home on the lake, this is a beautiful False River property.
Driving down Island Road on the “Island Side” of False River, the first building you see on the property is a charming lake cottage with one bedroom, a full bath and a vaulted ceiling over the living room. Next is the two-car garage with a big workshop and laundry room, plus a one-bedroom studio upstairs with a full bath and a wet bar.
When you walk around the garage you’ll see the main home, where three bedrooms and three baths are spaced in 3,654 square feet of breezy living space. Eight steps lead up to the entry, which is really the back of the home; the front elevation faces the lake. Nighttime views of New Roads across the water are beautiful, said Barbara Anne Eaton, the Coldwell Banker ONE agent marketing the property.
The wide porch facing False River wraps the house on two sides, with three wider sitting areas at the corners. It’s a wonderful setting for morning coffee and the newspaper or a glass of wine at sunset. If you’re a fisherman, you’ll have your own covered pier and boathouse, with an electric hoist.
When you walk through the driveway side entry to the home, you’ll see a sea of heart pine flooring, shiplap walls and a staircase to the left. First up is a breakfast area with French doors to the side porch. The living room is next with a gas-log fireplace flanked by built-ins. Several windows line the back of the living room, allowing terrific views of the lake.
The dining room is next in this big family area, which is just across from the kitchen. Actually, it’s two kitchens; the main kitchen and a caterer’s kitchen just on the other side of a doorway. Features in the main kitchen include slate tile countertops, a Jenn-Air commercial cook top with a custom hood and pot-filler, double wall ovens and a double stainless sink. The caterer’s kitchen has a pair of Kenmore Elite refrigerators, a stainless prep counter and two deep stainless sinks. And for the beer lovers, there’s even a keg refrigerator with a tap in the door.
French doors lead into a TV room with wainscot walls and views of the lake. An exit to the back porch is off the big family area, and the new owner will likely spend a lot of time on the porches. There’s always a breeze along the lake, and the watery views are spectacular.
The home’s master suite is up on the second floor along with a second bedroom and full bath, while a guest suite with a full bath are on the first floor. A huge L-shaped sitting area with a wet bar and a mini refrigerator is at the second-floor landing.
Corner French doors open to the master bedroom, which has a gas-log fireplace with a slate surround flanked by built-in cabinetry and bookshelves. Four windows overlook the lake from the master bedroom. The tile master bath has dual vanities with custom mirrors, a 6-foot whirlpool tub below a window, and a door-less shower with a bench.
If you’d like to see this beautiful False River home for yourself, it will be kept open today from 2-4 p.m.
About this Home
Address:
10635 Island Road, Ventress
Lot size:
64 x 350 x 64 x 350 feet
Living area:
3,654 square feet plus lake cottage & studio apartment
Bedrooms:
Three (main house)
Baths:
Three (main house)
Price:
$740,000
Marketing agent:
Barbara Anne Eaton
Coldwell Banker ONE
Contact phone:
225-733-6874