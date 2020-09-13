Ivy-walled French courtyards at 2140 Cove Court are immaculate and formal, giving the property an air of sophisticated elegance. The home also has warm antique wood and brick floors inside, giving it a “come on in and relax” feeling that makes guests comfortable and welcome. It’s the best of both worlds in The Cove, a lovely gated development off Old Hammond Highway.
A pond with a splashing fountain welcomes guests to the tall home, where heavy stucco columns stand guard near the front entry.
“The setting is like no other that I can remember in my real estate career,” said Frankie LaBorde, the Latter & Blum agent marketing the property. “There are waterfront views from two sides of the living room, dining room, master bedroom and two upstairs bedrooms, but the view I like most is of the rear French garden with beautifully manicured landscaping, and fountain and surrounded by tall stucco walls.”
Interior columns and antique bricks greet visitors right inside the front door, and fresh paint is on the walls. The old brick floors continue into the expansive living room, which has more columns, deep crown molding, a fireplace and three crowned windows to the French courtyard. More interior columns flank the entry to the formal dining room, which is also floored in brick and has big stationary shutters separating it from the foyer.
Antique bricks floor the kitchen, keeping and breakfast area, a big vaulted space with upscale lighting and a wood ceiling 18 feet above. This big family area has its own gas fireplace. The kitchen has a walk-in pantry and a gas cooktop in slab granite countertops.
There are two downstairs bedroom wings, the master suite and a guest suite with views of the courtyard, LaBorde said. The courtyard, floored in slabs of flagstone, offers myriad opportunities for relaxation and reflection. A tall stucco wall with statuary coves provides complete privacy.
Back inside, the master suite has a refinished heart pine floor, a double recessed ceiling and views of the stocked pond and fountain. The master bedroom has French doors leading to the front pond area. The Master Bath has a 14-foot cathedral ceiling, a whirlpool tub, a custom walk-in shower, separate vanities and closets, a wall heater and a new chandelier, LaBorde said.
Wood floors upstairs have lots of grain and detail, all illuminated by upscale light fixtures. The landing is currently used as the home’s library with a bookshelf closet and book print wallpaper. This area could also be turned into a sitting room or whatever the new owner desires. Two bedrooms are up here, also with wood floors and serviced by a Hollywood bath.
The home has custom California closets throughout, new light fixtures and accent lighting, a walk-in attic, lowered light switches, surround sound, gas lanterns, copper gutters and awnings, a whole home generator and a landscape irrigation system, LaBorde said. There’s also a central vacuum system for both floors.
The Cove is an upscale development with just eight residences off Old Hammond Highway, close to shopping and restaurants in Town Center. If you’d like to see The Cove for yourself, LaBorde and her team will keep the home open today from 2-4 p.m.
About this Home
Address:
2140 Cove Court
Lot size:
136 x 110 feet
Living area:
3,564 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Three full, one partial
Price:
$750,000
Marketing agent:
Frankie LaBorde
Latter & Blum
Contact phone:
225-921-0246