The home at 7618 Copperfield Court was inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s Prairie Style and the bungalows of Architects Charles Sumner Greene and Henry Mather Greene of California. All of the home’s finishes, floors, cabinetry and built-ins are made from natural materials, wood or stone, much of it from Brazil. It’s a one-of-a-kind home off Highland Road near Kenilworth.
It all begins with a Brazilian slate walkway off the shaded cul-de-sac on Copperfield Court. The home, built in 1993, wraps around a central slate courtyard reminiscent of a French Quarter hangout. At the end of the front walk, through a brick wall with a wrought iron gate, tall entry doors made of reclaimed Brazilian Walnut open into more slate flooring in the foyer hall. It’s the only hallway in the house, which is designed splendidly for the ebbs and flows of entertaining.
All interior doors are 8-foot and made from Florida Red Cypress. So are the baseboards and window & door trim. And instead of traditional crown molding, this home took inspiration from Frank Lloyd Wright and uses horizontal banding that wraps rooms at the 8-foot door height. The current owner and designer of the home says the space above the banding makes the 10-foot ceilings appear even taller.
A guest suite with a full bath is through tall double doors right off the foyer. Ahead in the foyer, the slate floors give way to the living room’s heart pine floors, reclaimed from a 1920s-era schoolhouse in Deridder. The wood was stored for two years before being milled into flooring, stairway parts, cabinetry and built-ins. Interestingly, not a single plank in this 24-foot-wide room has a joint, but every row is a single piece of wood.
A sunroom just off the living room has tall windows that view the center courtyard. A slate bar with a hammered copper sink is on one side, close to an antique brick cove that houses a wood-burning stove. Behind the sunroom is the home’s laundry and an exit to a 2.5-car garage.
Next is the kitchen with beautiful heart pine cabinetry and 3cm Brazilian granite atop the island and counters. The island has a prep sink and a 4-burner GE Monogram cooktop with a griddle and grille. Double wall ovens are located nearby. The paneling on the GE Monogram refrigerator perfectly matches the kitchen cabinetry and trim. A keeping area is next to the kitchen and has five tall windows to the back yard.
Out back, there’s an L-shaped porch with hand-hewed posts reclaimed from Canadian horse stables of the 1930s. The back yard has a wood fence for privacy, and the new roof has copper valleys and gutters.
Meanwhile, the master suite has more heart pine flooring, plus cypress banding and trim. A big walk-in closet is accessed through tall double doors. The master bath has “Nova Gold” Portuguese limestone floors and 3cm slabs of “Juparana Gold” granite on dual vanities as well as the surround of a 6-foot Jacuzzi whirlpool tub. The master bath has a walk-in shower (marine speakers included) built below the stairway landing. The roof of the shower is a bench on the landing, and glass blocks from the shower illuminate the stairs. So cool!
There are two bedrooms and a full bath on the second floor, plus a photographic dark room that, because of the available plumbing, could be converted into another bath or upstairs laundry.
Finally, the owner said solar panels he installed three years ago have significantly reduced the electric bill, and there’s also a whole-home generator for when the lights go out.
About this Home
Address:
7618 Copperfield Court
Lot size:
90 x 160 x 106 x 162 feet
Living area:
3,470 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Three full
Price:
$839,000
Marketing agent:
Katherine Coghlan,
Burns & Co. Inc. Realtors
Contact phone:
225-610-6069