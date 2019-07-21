Located about a half-mile from the Country Club of Louisiana off Highland Road, Heritage Estates is an established, upscale subdivision. The home at 17860 Heritage Estates Drive has a spacious triple-split floorplan and updates throughout. Step inside and you’ll find quartz countertops and heart pine floors.
Renovations and updates were recently completed in this 2,887-square-foot home. A brick-edged aggregate sidewalk leads up three steps through the landscaped front yard to the aggregate front porch and entry, which is flanked by two sets of French doors. Four wide columns stand guard along the edge of the porch.
Inside, a sea of heart pine flooring stretches ahead into the living room and to the right into the formal dining room. The formal dining room is framed by a cased entry with transom glass above. One of the French doors on the porch leads into the formal dining room.
The living room also has transoms above the cased entry. A gas fireplace with a white quartz surround and wood mantle is featured on one side. The mantle is flanked on the right by a built-in entertainment center.
The kitchen and keeping room combine to make a big family space with a whitewashed brick paver floor. The kitchen has a 3cm Carrera Quartz slab on the center island and countertops. A 4-burner GE gas cooktop is on one wall and a microwave-over-oven combo is on another kitchen wall. The cabinetry is painted, some of it with glass fronts. The stainless refrigerator is a Kenmore Elite, and it’s across from a wine rack. A big stainless sink is below the kitchen window.
The keeping room has more of the whitewashed brick pavers and a partial vaulted ceiling above with stained beaded boards. There’s a gas fireplace and three windows, plus an exit to the driveway. There’s also an exit to the rear patio.
The patio is partially covered and, like the front porch, is floored in brick-edged aggregate concrete. Painted louvers are at the end of the two-car carport that connects to the patio. A workshop is connected to the carport, and the whole back yard is fenced for privacy.
A hallway behind the kitchen leads to a guest suite with a full bath. More whitewashed brick pavers are the flooring choice back here as well. The home’s laundry is centrally located, which is convenient to two bedrooms in front of the home as well as to the master suite. This large laundry has a sink and a folding table.
A small anteroom acts as a buffer between the main house and the carpeted master bedroom. The bedroom has a sitting area with three windows that view the back yard. The bedroom also has a small built-in desk with a cabinet and shelving above. A ceiling fan is in a tray ceiling, and another pair of windows allows in more natural light.
The master bath is down a short passage from the bedroom. Closets are along this section, each with shelving and lots of hanging space. The entry to the bath is aimed at its centerpiece, a 6-foot whirlpool tub below glass blocks. A pair of vanities is across from the tub; one vanity is shorter than the other and has an attached makeup desk. Both vanities are topped by custom mirrors, and a walk-in shower is over in a corner.
If you’d like to see this beautiful home in Heritage Estates for yourself, Lynda Butler and her team from Burns & Co. Inc. Realtors will keep it open today from 2-4 p.m.
About this Home
Address:
17860 Heritage Estates Drive
Lot size:
90 x 166 feet
Living area:
2,887 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Three
Price:
$493,900
Marketing agent:
Lynda Butler
Burns & Co. Inc. Realtors
Contact phone:
225-975-7366