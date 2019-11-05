It’s always a pleasure to visit The Settlement at Willow Grove because there’s always something exciting going on. This week’s home at 7518 Willow Grove Blvd. is a stunning four-bedroom offering from LeGendre Construction. The finest materials and construction are here, with a few surprises tossed in.
Pennsylvania Bluestone, 3cm marble and lots of dirty-top pine are used in this nearly 4,000-square-foot home in the popular development off Perkins Road near Bluebonnet. There’s not much more room for new homes in The Settlement at Willow Grove, which is nearly built out.
Like others in the development, this week’s home is very low maintenance with a small front yard and alley-loading garage in back. Massive iron and glass front entry doors are up three steps from the bluestone front porch.
Dirty-top pine flooring begins right away in the foyer and stretches into the guest suite on the right and the formal dining room on the left. The dining room has a drop tray ceiling with accent up lighting. Two big arched windows view the front yard.
The place where most family gatherings will take place in this home, though, is the great room, a huge space with 16-foot ceilings lined with a half-dozen exposed antique beams. Included below these magnificent ceilings are the kitchen, an informal dining area and the den, which has a big masonry fireplace in a white brick wall.
The kitchen has a huge 12-foot furniture-style island topped by a 3cm marble slab that matches the countertops. Painted cabinetry – much of it glass front – stretches 12 feet up. Thermador appliances include a 6-burner cooktop and griddle below a massive hood and a paneled double-wide refrigerator/freezer. A pot-filler is in the subway tile backsplash behind the cooktop, and a microwave is situated above a warming drawer in this upscale kitchen. Attention to detail is clear here; the dishwasher is elevated so there’s no bending over to load/unload it. A nearby butler’s pantry has a barreled ceiling, an icemaker and a wine refrigerator.
The home’s next surprise comes out in the two-car garage, where an electric lift lowers from the ceiling to take things into the floored attic. No pull-down stairs in this tall ceiling, the one-of-a-kind lift is operated by a button and is rated to lift up to 900 pounds.
The home wraps around a side courtyard floored in Pennsylvania bluestone. At one end is an outdoor living room with a masonry fireplace. At the other end is an outdoor kitchen with a sink, a grill and double burners below a massive hood. Connecting it all is a cocktail pool with bubbling fountains and a waterfall splashing from a brick wall. The soothing sounds of falling water fill the courtyard when the water features are on.
Near the master suite, the home’s third surprise is a small prayer room with dirty-top pine floors, walls and ceiling. The master bedroom has the same flooring and a view of the pool courtyard. Double doors allow entry into the marble master bath, which has an air bubbler tub with a surround that wraps around to an oversized walk-in shower. Double vanities in the marble countertops are upscale and elegant. The master closet is very cool and very organized with two dressers including one that serves as an island. All the hanging spaces in this closet are enclosed in glass-front cabinetry.
Finally, up the custom iron and wood staircase are two bedrooms, each with a full bath. There’s also a small sitting room near the landing. There was no scrimping up here either; the floors are dirty-top pine and the doors are all eight foot.
About this Home
Address:
7518 Willow Grove Blvd.
Lot size:
50 x 110 feet
Living area:
3,970 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Four
Price:
$1,120,000
Marketing agent:
Heather Kirkpatrick
The Kirkpatrick Group
by eXp Realty
Contact phone:
225-252-0668