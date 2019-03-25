When you drive through the entry gates into Lexington Estates, you get the feeling that the homes here are special. Indeed they are, especially the one now available at 3111 Lexington Lakes Ave. It’s a tall French style offering with extraordinary attention to details, even the little ones.
The 5-bedroom home is nestled on a large lot along one of the neighborhood’s shimmering lakes, with a wonderful screened outdoor area where guests can enjoy the view without the annoyance of bugs. There’s a granite outdoor kitchen to go along with an outdoor living room with a fireplace, making this the perfect set-up for entertaining. An iron fence provides security for kids or pets but still allows views of the lake.
“The sun even sets right over the lake,” said Nancy Lovejoy, the RE/MAX Real Estate Group agent marketing the home.
Homes in Lexington Estates – located south of LSU off Nicholson Drive – are known for style, elegance and attention to detail, but this home goes above and beyond. Coffered and tray ceilings with medallions, hand-scraped wood floors, crowned windows and doors, and wainscot walls are but a few examples of the quality that lives here.
Beechwood kitchen cabinetry is exquisite, darkly stained with a row of glass-fronts rising to the 11-foot ceiling. The new stainless appliance package is Jenn-Air Platinum Pro and includes a 4-burner gas cooktop with a griddle in the center island below a custom hood. The island, which seats six, is topped with a double stack of 3cm granite slabs with waterfall edges. Tumbled travertine is the backsplash, with a double sink below corner windows.
The living room has the same stained cabinetry flanking a masonry fireplace. Three tall windows view the screened outdoor entertaining area and lake out back. And just around a corner is the formal dining room, with excellent views of the lake. A chandelier below a medallion in a double tray ceiling adds elegance to the room. There are also faux-finished walls, another very nice touch.
The master suite and three bedrooms are on the other side of this split floorplan, with the master in back and the other bedrooms grouped together around a large full bath in front. The master suite is enormous, big enough for a full-sized sitting area with a fireplace flanked by more built-in cabinetry. A pair of fluted square columns separate the sitting area from the sleeping quarters, which has a tray ceiling above.
A double-wide air bubbler tub is the star of the master bath, which also has a huge shower room with multiple shower heads and sprays behind the bubbler tub. Two vanities topped by 3cm granite slabs are below custom windows. There’s just one master closet, but it’s very large, including dressers, a granite island and hanging space for days.
The home has a humongous 4-car garage big enough for even the big pickups. Above the garage is a bedroom with a full bath and a bonus room that could be used as either a media room or, like the current owner, a home gym. Back downstairs behind the kitchen is the home’s big laundry, an office, a powder room and the exit to the garage.
If you’d like to see this beautiful home in Lexington Estates for yourself, head down Nicholson Drive and make the turn into one of the most beautiful neighborhood entrances in town.
About this Home
Address:
3111 Lexington Lakes Ave.
Lot size:
100 x 220 x 91 x 125 feet
Living area:
3,591 square feet
Bedrooms:
Five
Baths:
Three full, one partial
Price:
$699,900
Marketing agent:
Nancy Lovejoy
RE/MAX
Real Estate Group
Contact phone:
504-339-5590