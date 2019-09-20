Manchac Plantation is just inside the Ascension Parish line south of Santa Maria, giving its residents Ascension amenities really close to Baton Rouge. The home at 18664 Antebellum Court is a five-bedroom Acadian style offering that wraps around a center courtyard, the perfect spot for fall gatherings.
For those early season games when temperatures are still in the 90s, take the football party inside to the big LSU-themed game room. And if you actually want to go to the game, you could almost throw a rock from the back yard into East Baton Rouge Parish, it’s that close. Interstate 10 is just five minutes away.
The home is nestled on a corner lot at the intersection of Plantation Boulevard and Antebellum Court, with the two-car garage and boat port/workshop on the Plantation Boulevard side and the home’s front entry on the Antebellum Court side.
Visitors take four steps up onto an elevated wood porch and step into the foyer, which is floored in narrow oak planks. The oak flooring continues on the left into the formal dining room, which has windows dressed in plantation shutters. The living room ahead is also floored in oak and has one of the home’s three gas-log fireplaces. Painted cabinetry, including an entertainment center, flanks the marble fireplace on both sides. The home’s study and master bedroom are off the living room. The study has a built-in desk with cabinetry and shelving above.
The carpeted master bedroom is a wide space with a corner gas-log fireplace for cold winter nights. Two closets are along a short hallway to the travertine master bath, accessed by double doors that open between dual vanities. A 6-foot Jacuzzi tub is below a high window with plantation shutters, and the nearby walk-in shower is so big it doesn’t even need a door.
The heart of the home is the kitchen, keeping and breakfast area, centrally located with views of the courtyard. Kitchen counters are topped by black granite, and the center island has a 3cm slab of accent granite on top. The appliance package includes a five-burner Maytag cooktop, double wall ovens and a GE Profile refrigerator.
The breakfast area has corner views out onto the courtyard, and the keeping room has a gas-log fireplace to keep the whole area warm. A butler’s pantry and a walk-in pantry are on a short hall to the formal dining room. A hallway behind the kitchen leads to a half bath, the home’s laundry and an exit to the two-car garage and air-conditioned workshop. Further down the hall is the big game room, which easily accommodates a pool table, a pinball machine, a sofa and several chairs. This large area could become a mother-in-law suite thanks to a full bath, laundry and closet space.
The stairway to the second floor is custom wood and iron up to the turn, then carpet the rest of the way. This large upstairs area contains four bedrooms, two that share a Hollywood bath and two that share the hall bath. The dormers in this Acadian style home are usable space, one with a desk and one turned into a “secret” kids’ play area.
The outdoor spaces are inviting with a covered porch and a Members Mark grill for fall cooking. Finally, a pergola on the Plantation Boulevard side is a great spot for relaxing and watching the world go by.
About this Home
Address:
18664 Antebellum Court,
Prairieville
Lot size:
159 x 126 x 145 x 70 feet
Living area:
4,155 square feet
Bedrooms:
Five
Baths:
Four full, one partial
Price:
$524,900
Marketing agent:
Jennifer Loupe
C.J. Brown Realtors
Contact phone:
225-445-3941