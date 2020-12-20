The home at 15345 Hidden Creek Drive in Pride is nestled on 1.29 acres with a new saltwater pool in back. The home has three bedrooms and two full baths in nearly 3,900-square-feet of living space. Wood floors and an open floorplan make this a warm, inviting residence.
The front elevation of the home shows three prominent dormers on the main part of the house, with wings on either side and a circular brick planter in front to welcome guests. A large covered patio in back overlooking the pool means there’s plenty of room for those guests to enjoy the home’s outdoor spaces. The property also includes a large shop with an attached RV port.
The home, built in 2013, has been well cared for over the years. “You won’t find yourself having to do any updates to this home,” said Jessica L. Landers, the Keller Williams Realty Red Stick Partners agent marketing the property.
The front entrance to the home is through a beautiful leaded glass door with matching sidelights. The home’s numerical address is etched in a glass transom above. “When you walk into the home you will be in awe of the beautiful wood flooring that opens up to the formal dining room, living room and kitchen,” Landers said.
The kitchen features stainless DCS appliances, including a 6-burner gas cooktop over an electric oven, creating the best of both cooking worlds. A pot-filler is above the cooktop in the tumbled stone backsplash, and a microwave is above another oven in a nearby wall. An arching brick accent wall stands above stained kitchen cabinetry, and the large rectangular island has a double undermount sink in a granite countertop. There’s also a two-drawer dishwasher, Landers said.
Not far away are a breakfast cove with views of the pool and a formal dining room off the foyer with a nine-light chandelier and picture window.
The kitchen opens to the living room, which has more wood flooring and a cast stone fireplace, perfect for the cold winter nights upcoming. Windows along the back allow excellent views of the patio and pool.
Pool views are also available from the master bedroom, which has a triple tray ceiling above more wood floors. The vaulted master bath has dual vanities and a pair of leaded glass windows above a corner garden tub. The large custom walk-in shower has a pair of benches.
Officially, the home is three bedrooms, but a home office could be used as a fourth bedroom, Landers said. A huge bonus room upstairs has plenty of room for a gameroom as well as a home theater. An air hockey table, a pool table and a home theater with sofas are currently in use, and there’s plenty of room to spare. A rear dormer overlooks the pool.
The 44-foot saltwater pool is surrounded by more than 3,000 square feet of concrete, according to the owner, providing plenty of space for pool parties. The 65-foot covered patio across the back overlooks the pool and the large fenced back yard. A 44 x 50 metal building makes a great workshop, with a tall RV port attached.
About this Home
Address:
15345 Hidden Creek Drive, Pride
Lot size:
225 x 250 x 225 x 250 (1.29 acres)
Living area:
3,895 square feet
Bedrooms:
Three
Baths:
Two full, one partial
Price:
$560,000
Marketing agent:
Jessica L. Landers
Keller Williams Realty Red Stick Partners
Contact phone:
225-270-7172
Photos by:
Darren James