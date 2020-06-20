The property at 15715 North Stately Oaks Drive is a beautiful 1.38-acre estate in Majestic Oaks subdivision off Highland Road near Pecue Lane. When you see the magnificent live oak trees on the property, it’s easy to understand how the subdivision and street got their names. The home was recently renovated, and reclaimed wood doors from New Orleans add authentic charm and quality.
“The setting is almost as beautiful as the home,” said Molly Desselle, the Coldwell Banker ONE agent marketing the property. Located at the top of a natural bluff, the home is surrounded on two sides by woods, resulting in a very private setting.
“And this location has some of the most beautiful live oak trees I have seen,” Desselle said. Rural zoning allows the new homeowner to have an RV, boats or a horse on the property, she added. There’s a separate brick workshop and a 30- x 40-foot RV/Boat port with electricity, according to Desselle.
The front elevation of the home shows three dormers and two copper-topped chimneys. A brick-edged sidewalk curves up to seven brick steps leading onto the elevated front porch. Beautiful hardwood floors, tall baseboards and crown molding begin just inside the entry of this triple-split floor plan.
A wall of 8-light Andersen windows overlooks the deep rear porch and back of the property. Entertaining becomes quite easy with a huge brick patio and fountain behind the home. Green spaces and the live oaks are the backdrop.
One of the highlights of this home is its beautiful and functional kitchen, which was recently renovated, according to Desselle. The custom center island seats five and is topped by a slab of honed granite with a big butcher block at one end. “The island is the focal point, but new high-end appliances do all the work and bring the stainless-steel sparkle,” Desselle said. Painted cabinetry provides lots of storage space, she said, adding lighting above and below the cabinetry is a nice touch. There’s a six-burner Thermador range as well as a wine/coffee bar, she said, adding the side-by-side refrigerator/freezer is from KitchenAid.
“The formal dining room is spacious, with beautiful lighting and views of the porch and property,” Desselle said. The living room has a soaring ceiling, with a custom stairway running up one wall. Custom cabinetry flanks a fireplace with a stove insert. The home also has an office/library with beautiful custom glass-front cabinetry, a fireplace and more scenic views of the property, Desselle said.
The master suite was also just renovated, Desselle said. The master bedroom is an elegant setting with a sitting and dressing area. The luxurious master bath has a deep whirlpool tub and a separate walk-in shower with pebble flooring and multiple shower heads. The vanities are accented by beautiful lighting in two walls of mirrors.
And the three other bedrooms in this home are spacious and with great closets, Desselle said. Two of the three other bedrooms are upstairs, and one could be turned into a media room or a playroom, she added.
Finally, the home is energy efficient with double paned windows and zoned HVAC. There’s also lots of off-street parking for entertaining family and friends.
If you'd like to see this beautiful property off Highland Road for yourself
About this Home
Address:
15715 North Stately Oaks Drive
Lot size:
1.38 acres
Living area:
3,659 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Three full, one partial
Price:
$825,000
Marketing agent:
Molly Desselle
Coldwell Banker ONE
Contact phone:
225-324-1061
PHOTOS BY ANNA KARIN SKILLEN