The home at 2919 Fairway Drive is a timeless 36-year-old New Orleans style residence that proves that quality craftsmanship and style never go out of, well…style.
Fairway Drive is an iconic Baton Rouge roadway that runs behind the Baton Rouge County Club, connecting Old Hammond Highway to Jefferson. It’s lined with beautiful houses in tree-shaded yards and is a prime location in the center of town.
This week’s home is a five-bedroom, all brick offering that has been recently updated. The tall French traditional has heavy New Orleans influences, with the home wrapping around an interior brick courtyard that has been described as “the perfect wine-drinking courtyard.”
The home has top quality craftsmanship and materials like a slate roof and copper gutters. Quality abounds inside too; wonderful gapped-edge antique pine floors are in the foyer, family room and formal dining room. Beautiful dentil crown molding is in the dining room and family room as well.
This home is as unique as it is lovely, with HVAC vents in tall baseboards rather than the ceilings. There are two staircases to the second floor, where two bedrooms share a Hollywood bath and a third bedroom has its own bath.
The home also has three wood-burning fireplaces, one each in the family room, master bedroom and keeping room. Out in the two-car garage, a non-descript door leads into a wine vault capable of storing hundreds of bottles.
The family room is a long space with a fireplace at one end. The keeping room and kitchen are floored in antique bricks in a herringbone pattern. The formal dining room, floored in more gapped-edge antique pine, has one of those wonderful old swinging doors leading into the kitchen.
Step through those doors and you’ll be in a completely updated kitchen with double wall ovens, a six-burner Jenn-Air gas cooktop with a griddle, a cypress-paneled Amana refrigerator and a double stainless sink below cypress windows. Old Cypress cabinetry is in the kitchen, and antique panels in the keeping room are cypress as well. A breakfast room with views of the courtyard is across from the kitchen and keeping room.
Just down the hall from the kitchen, and on the way to the master wing, a sun porch is serving double duty as a home gymnasium. The hallway back to the master suite is floored in more old brick in the herringbone pattern. A tall wall of windows along this hallway views the courtyard.
The master suite is large and private. The bedroom has a wall of cypress built-ins and French doors to the courtyard. The master bath is a rambling layout with two vanities, one with a makeup desk. There’s a walk-in shower, a whirlpool tub and a bidet. There is but one master closet, but it’s a big one with lots of hanging space and cubbies.
Back by the foyer, there’s a powder room and a guest suite with a full bath.
Take your pick from two custom staircases to the second floor, one in the foyer and one back by the kitchen and keeping room.
The outdoor spaces of this home are special. In addition to the “perfect wine-drinking courtyard,” there’s a side yard that is nicely landscaped. A brick-edged concrete driveway circles in front of the home before ending at the rear-loading garage.
About this Home
Address:
2919 Fairway Drive
Lot size:
150 x 150 x 76 x 185 feet
Living area:
5,271 square feet
Bedrooms:
Five
Baths:
Four full, one partial
Price:
$895,000
Marketing agent:
Ann Mullins
C.J. Brown Realtors
Contact phone:
225-281-1724