The home at 4824 Rose Park Lane is a comfortable and inviting environment with meticulous attention to detail. With deep crown molding, glass-front cabinetry, a whole-home generator and a patio/outdoor kitchen in back, this residence is for anyone looking for the good life with family and friends.
Rose Park is a new development located off Bluebonnet Road past Rue Felicity Court. It’s a quiet, secluded neighborhood with newer homes and mature landscaping, according to Mary Lobos, the Coldwell Banker ONE agent marketing the property. “Cookie cutter” homes are nowhere in sight, she said.
Landscaping in front of the home nicely showcases its front elevation, where brick and wood columns line the elevated front porch. The entrance, flanked by a pair of lamps, is simple and inviting. Oval insets are in the brick work below the porch, and a three-window dormer is above. A double garage is to the right, a privacy fence covers the back yard and a gutter system completely surrounds the house.
“Calcutta Gold” is the marble selected for bathroom countertops, while quartz is the choice in the kitchen. Floors are beautiful stained pine. Many of the windows in the home are dressed in plantation shutters, helping make this residence welcoming and warm.
“This home is simply elegant,” Lobos said, adding, “it has a wonderful open floor plan, top of the line appointments and gorgeous wood floors.” The current owners believe the best part of the home is the “beautiful, open living area where family can all be together making and sharing memories,” Lobos said.
The wood flooring begins right at the entry. The dining area with its 10-light chandelier is immediately to the right, and the living room with its masonry fireplace is ahead. Big living room windows with transoms have views of the patio and allow in lots of natural light.
The master suite is a comfortable and relaxing retreat with a pair of windows below crown molding and a tray ceiling. The elegant master bath has a six-foot standalone soaker tub backed by a massive walk-in shower with a rain head and bench. Dual vanities – one with a makeup desk – are below custom mirrors. Upscale lighting is above, and crown molding lines the ceiling.
The kitchen is outfitted with top-name appliances, including a 48-inch Thermador professional cooktop above double ovens and below a custom stainless hood. A big island topped with a 3 cm granite slab is illuminated by custom lighting. A breakfast area near the kitchen has a pine ceiling and two walls of tall one-light windows topped by four-light transoms.
The home’s outdoor spaces are ready for entertaining with a long patio accessed from the living room. A masonry fireplace highlights the outdoor living room at one end while a gas grill is below a custom vent at the other end. A mini-refrigerator and sink complete this outdoor kitchen. The back yard is surrounded by a wood privacy fence.
Finally, the home has a big laundry room with lots of painted cabinetry and a long folding counter. And when a storm brings a power outage, not to worry. There’s a whole-home generator to keep everything going.
About this Home
Address:
4824 Rose Park Lane
Lot size:
93 x 126 feet
Living area:
2,645 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Three full
Price:
$648,000
Marketing agent:
Mary Lobos
Coldwell Banker ONE
Contact phone:
225-268-0501
Photos by Ecko-360