A friend from California asked if it was hot enough in Louisiana to fry an egg outside. Her daughter wanted to know.
It's a good question, but I have not tested outdoor egg preparation yet. Instead, I have been cooking foods that are made with the best summer ingredients and served cold.
Another strategy is avoiding the heat by staying inside more and watching the hottest summer shows. For example, “The Bear," a television series about an award-winning chef who returns to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop, is my new favorite. I'm now saying, “Yes, chef” to my family members when we cook creative summer meals.
Creativity in the kitchen starts with fresh ingredients. In the summer, I like to go to the local farmers markets for tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers to make gazpacho, an easy, savory and refreshing soup that is served cold. The dish originated in Spain and Portugal and is eaten in the hot summer months.
There are only a few ingredients necessary to put in a blender or food processor and puree until smooth. I finely chop tomatoes and cucumber on the side to use as garnish for the soup, along with sour cream, croutons and basil.
Gazpacho is the perfect summer meal for many reasons:
1. It makes good use of garden tomatoes and fresh basil.
2. It is healthy and satisfying.
3. You can make it without having to turn on any heat.
I made a double batch last week, and it was great to eat the leftovers for lunch. I found that the soup was even better after sitting in the refrigerator overnight.
Another recipe that's served cold is a dessert called panna cotta. It's an Italian recipe that involves adding gelatin to milk (or a milk substitute) and infusing it with sugar, vanilla, and herbs, and refrigerating until it has a custard texture.
My time spent watching “The Bear” made me want to make old recipes in new ways. With a lot of basil in my garden, I wondered if the peppery pesto leaves would work in a dessert. I decided to add a few basil leaves to a batch of panna cotta, hoping that spicy basil would complement the sweet and creamy dessert.
I served it with a fresh strawberry sauce that was made by cooking down fresh strawberries in a pan with a bit of sugar and lemon juice. This panna cotta is smooth, sweet and just a little savory. It's an easy dish that looks elegant. The hardest part is waiting the 6 hours that it takes to gel in the refrigerator before eating. Enjoy!
Gazpacho
Makes 6 servings
4 medium-sized farmers market tomatoes, skin removed and chopped
1 cucumber, peeled and seeded
1 small onion, chopped
1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped
1/4 of a jalapeño pepper minced (no seeds) *optional
2 garlic cloves, minced
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 to 2 cups tomato juice
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar (or use sherry vinegar or apple cider vinegar)
10 basil leaves (or about 3 tablespoons chopped basil)
Salt and cracked black pepper to taste
Garnish with any combination of the following ingredients:
Finely chopped cherry tomatoes
Finely chopped cucumber
Kalamata olives, pitted and chopped
Sour cream, a spoonful per bowl
Chopped fresh basil
Croutons, a few per bowl (or serve with crusty bread)
A drizzle of olive oil
1. In a food processor or blender, place tomatoes, cucumber, onion, bell pepper, jalapeño pepper (for spicy version), and garlic. Process until vegetables are finely chopped.
2. Add in olive oil, tomato juice, vinegar, basil and salt. Process into the soup. Stir with a spoon and taste. Add more salt if needed. Cover and refrigerate for 3 hours.
3. Serve individual servings in a bowl and garnish with a drizzle of olive oil, fresh basil, cracked black pepper, sour cream and croutons. Other garnish ideas: chopped kalamata olives, chopped tomatoes, chopped cucumber
Basil Panna Cotta with Strawberry Sauce
Makes 6 servings
2 1/2 cups whole milk (divided)
4 teaspoons powdered gelatin
2/3 cup sugar
1 cup ricotta cheese
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
6 basil leaves chopped (optional)
1. In a small saucepan, pour 1 cup of the milk and sprinkle the gelatin over the milk. Let it sit for about 5 minutes. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until the gelatin is fully dissolved. Remove from the heat.
2. In a blender, combine the remaining 1½ cups of milk, sugar, ricotta cheese, vanilla, and basil leaves. Add the milk and gelatin mixture, and process until blended.
3. Lightly spray 6 ramekins or custard cups with vegetable oil. Pour the milk mixture evenly in the prepared ramekins. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm for about 4 to 6 hours.
Strawberry Sauce
2 cups of fresh strawberries, cut into quarters
1/3 cup sugar
Juice of half a lemon
1. In a saucepan, place sliced strawberries, sugar and lemon juice. Cook on low medium heat and stir until strawberries get soft and break down.
2. Once strawberries break down, let cool. Use an immersion blender to further break down berries and create a smooth sauce.
3. Spoon the strawberry sauce on a plate and carefully place the molded panna cotta in the sauce. Garnish with freshly sliced strawberries and fresh basil.