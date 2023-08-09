There are a few food-centric moments in film and television that are ingrained in my memory because of the role the dish plays in the scene or story line.
On the big screen, the unforgettable scene in "When Harry Met Sally" when Sally orders pie à la mode in a boisterous way has left an impression. In "The Big Night," two brothers work together to host a dinner party in an attempt to save their fledgling restaurant, and their quest to perfect a timpano challenges the bond of brotherhood and becomes the shining star of the event.
Two recent television series, which have stolen my heart and the hearts of millions, take baked goods beyond just one scene and make the sweet treats a central part of the storyline.
Simple shortbread cookies (or “biscuits” as they are called in the show) create community and friendship in "Ted Lasso." Coach Lasso uses the time cheekily referred to as “Biscuits with the Boss” to find common ground and forge a friendship with his boss, Rebecca.
In "The Bear," aspiring pastry chef Marcus toils episode after episode on a chocolate cake recipe until perfect sharing impactful moments filled with frustration and triumph with his colleagues along the journey.
The recipes below recreate the chocolate cake from "The Bear" and Lasso's shortbread biscuits. Share what you bake with those you love or as an opportunity to get to know another person on a deeper, more connected level. Your hard work and thoughtful gesture will surely create sweet connections between you and those with whom you choose.
The Bear Chocolate Cake
Serves 12 to 14
Recipe by the show’s pastry consultant, Sarah Mispagel-Lustbader, from Food and Wine
Chocolate Mousse
8 ounces 64% cacao dark chocolate, finely chopped (about 1 1/3 cups plus 4 teaspoons)
5 tablespoons unsalted butter
10 large egg yolks, at room temperature
1/4 cup granulated sugar, divided
4 large egg whites, at room temperature
1/2 cup heavy cream
Cake Layers
Baking spray with flour
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 1/4 cups unsweetened Dutch-process cocoa powder
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
2 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
5 large eggs, at room temperature
3 cups granulated sugar
1 1/4 cups brewed coffee, at room temperature
3/4 cup unsalted butter, melted
1 1/2 cups crème fraîche, at room temperature
Icing
6 cups powdered sugar
1 1/2 cups unsweetened Dutch-process cocoa powder
2 1/4 cups unsalted butter, softened
1/2 cup heavy cream
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Note: This recipe has several components, but all three parts can be made in advance and assembled the day of your celebration or gathering.
For the chocolate mousse:
1. Bring 1 inch of water to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium-low.
2. Place a medium-size heatproof bowl over the pan and add chopped chocolate and butter. Make sure the bottom of the bowl does not touch the water.
3. Cook, stirring occasionally and adjusting heat as needed to maintain a simmer, until mixture is smooth, 3 to 5 minutes.
4. Remove chocolate mixture from heat; let cool, uncovered, at room temperature until just warm to the touch, about 10 minutes.
5. Reduce heat to low and keep water in the saucepan at a bare-simmer.
6. Meanwhile, whisk together egg yolks and 2 tablespoons granulated sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer.
7. Place bowl over saucepan of simmering water, whisking constantly, until mixture registers 160°F on an instant-read thermometer.
8. Remove bowl from heat; transfer to a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Beat on medium-high speed until the mixture is very pale yellow in color, thick, and fluffy, about 3 minutes.
9. Fold egg yolk mixture into cooled chocolate mixture.
10. In a clean bowl of stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat egg whites on medium-high speed until foamy, about 15 seconds. Gradually add remaining 2 tablespoons granulated sugar in a slow, steady stream, beating on medium-high speed until stiff peaks form, 1 to 2 minutes.
11. Using an electric mixer or whisk, beat cream in a separate medium bowl until medium peaks form.
12. Fold egg white mixture into chocolate mixture in three additions. Fold in whipped cream just until mixture is combined and no dark or white streaks remain.
13. Cover and chill for at least 8 hours or up to 24 hours.
For the cake layers:
1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.
2. Coat 3 (9-inch) round cake pans with baking spray; line bottoms with parchment paper. Lightly spray parchment with baking spray.
3. Sift together flour, cocoa, baking soda, and baking powder in a large bowl; whisk in salt until combined. Set aside.
4. Beat eggs with a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment on medium-high speed until light and foamy, about 2 minutes. Gradually add granulated sugar; beat on medium-high speed until very pale and voluminous, about 5 minutes, scraping down sides of bowl as needed. (Mixture should fall off whisk attachment in ribbons and remain suspended briefly on the surface before sinking back into the batter.)
5. With the mixer running on low speed, add flour mixture in 3 additions alternately with coffee and melted butter, beginning and ending with flour mixture; beat until nearly combined, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as needed.
6. Add crème fraîche; beat on low speed just until combined, about 30 seconds, folding by hand toward end if needed. (Batter may look slightly broken but will bake just fine.)
7. Divide batter evenly among prepared baking pans (about 3 cups per pan); tap baking pans a few times on the work surface to evenly spread batter and eliminate any air bubbles.
8. Bake in the preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in the center of the cakes comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes.
9. Let cake layers cool in baking pans on wire racks for 10 minutes; remove cakes from baking pans, and let cool completely, parchment side down, on racks, 1 hour and 30 minutes to 2 hours.
For the icing:
1. Sift together powdered sugar and cocoa in a medium bowl. Set aside.
2. Beat butter with a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment on medium speed until creamy, about 2 minutes. Gradually add powdered sugar mixture, beating on low speed just until combined, about 2 minutes, scraping down sides of bowl as needed.
3. Increase mixer speed to medium, and beat until fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes. Gradually add cream and vanilla, beating on medium-low speed until combined and stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as needed.
4. Spoon 1 cup icing into a piping bag or Ziploc plastic bag; cut a 1/2- to 3/4-inch hole in the corner. Leave the remaining icing in the bowl.
To assemble the cake:
1. Trim cakes flat using a cake leveler or serrated knife, if necessary; discard parchment.
2. Place 1 cake layer on a cardboard cake round or plate.
3. Pipe a 1/2-inch-tall border of icing around the edge of the first cake layer. Spoon half of chocolate mousse (about 2 cups) onto the center of the cake, and spread evenly within the border using a small offset spatula.
4. Top with the second cake layer, cut side down, and repeat the process with remaining chocolate mousse. Top with the third cake layer, cut side down.
5. Spread remaining icing over top and sides of cake.
6. Chill until set, about 15 minutes.
To make ahead: Cooled cake layers can be made up to 1 day in advance. Wrap layers in plastic wrap, and refrigerate. Frosting and mousse can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator; bring to room temperature before assembling the cake.
Ted Lasso Shortbread Biscuits
Serves 24
Adapted from SmittenKitchen.com
1 cup unsalted butter, cut into chunks
2/3 cup powdered sugar
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1. Preheat the oven to 300°F.
2. Line an 8-inch square pan with parchment paper.
3. In a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, beat the butter, sugar, and salt together until the butter is soft and fluffy. Scrape the sides of the bowl occasionally.
4. Add vanilla and flour and mix until combined, scraping down the bowl again to ensure the ingredients are incorporated.
5. Add shortbread batter to the prepared baking pan in chunks. Use your hands to press the batter evenly into the pan. Use an offset spatula to smooth the top of the batter.
6. Bake for 20 minutes, then remove the pan from the oven.
7. While the shortbread biscuits are warm and in the pan, cut the biscuits into small rectangular shapes by first dragging a wooden skewer across the surface to make a slight indented line. (Note: I cut the batter evenly into thirds one direction and into eighths the other direction in the square pan to yield 24 biscuits.) Next, use a very thin, sharp paring knife to cut along the original lines to the bottom of the pan.
8. Using the back of the skewer, make holes into the top of the biscuits all over, about 1/3 deep.
9. Return the pan of biscuits to the oven for another 25 to 35 minutes, until the biscuits have a deep golden edge but are mostly pale across the top.
10. Let the biscuits cool in the pan.
Shortbread will keep for one week at room temperature or longer if frozen and wrapped tightly.