On April 8, the city of Baker is teaming up with The Community Project and “The Unusual’s” to host the third annual “Prayer in the Park” community-wide outreach event which will be held at the Baker MLK Park, 3325 Groom Road at 2 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend to help meet the goals of the community and the surrounding areas. For more information, call (225) 937-8441 or communityproject225trasula@gmail.com.
St. Agnes Lenten Reflection Mass
St. Agnes Catholic Church, 749 East Blvd., will host its Lenten Reflection on April 5 at 6:15 p.m.
The Rev. Mathew T. Dunn, parochial vicar of Christ the King Church at LSU, will present “The Mass is Salvation’s Source."
Divine Mercy Chaplet and the sacrament of confession will start at 5 p.m., followed by Mass at 5:30 p.m. (Lenten reflection immediately follows at 6:15 p.m.) All are invited.
Visit www.StAgnesBR.com for more information.
St. Joseph Holy Week
St. Joseph Cathedral in downtown Baton Rouge will celebrate Holy Week with liturgies led by Bishop Michael G. Duca and the Rev. J. Cary Bani, cathedral rector. Palm Sunday service will be April 1 at 4 p.m. and April 2 at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. Mass of Chrism is April 4 at 10:30 a.m. Good Friday will begin at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Holy Saturday service is April 8 at 8 p.m. Holy Week will conclude with Easter Sunday service at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. For more information, contact (225) 387-5928 or office@cathedralbr.org.
Pastor's Anniversary
Israelite Baptist Church, 2100 Martin L. King Jr. Blvd., is hosting the 23rd-anniversary celebration in honor of the Rev. Dr. Emanuel Smith Jr. on April 2 at 11 a.m.
Easter Revival
Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. invites the public to its Easter Revival on April 4-6 at 7 p.m. Pastors speaking at the event include the Rev. Paul Pleasant, of Jerusalem Baptist Church in Liberty, Mississippi, on April 4; the Rev. Levie A. Wright, Jr., of Mt. Canaan Baptist Church in Baton Rouge and New Zion Baptist Church in Norwood, on April 5; and the Rev. Jerry Dunbar, of True Love Missionary Baptist Church in Natchez, Mississippi, on April 6.