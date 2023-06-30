The Annual Sounds of CommUNITY Concert of the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge will be held on Sunday, July 9, at 4 p.m. at the Baton Rouge Stake Conference Center at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 10335 Highland Road, in Baton Rouge.
The concert will feature music, dance and prayers from a wide variety of cultures and faith groups. The event is free and open to the public.
Annual Conference
The fifty-third session of the South-Western Annual Conference of The Southern Methodist Church will be held July 9-11 at the First Southern Methodist Church of Amite, 410 E Mulberry St. The session will begin with a praise service at the church beginning at 6 p.m. There will be congregational singing as well as special music from the churches in the South-Western Conference.
On July 10, the Women's Missionary Society will host their annual meeting and luncheon at Blythewood Event Center in Amite, followed by service at 7 p.m. On July 11, Reverend Dr. L. Darwin Brecheen, pastor of the First Southern Methodist Church of Amite, will deliver a message at 8:30 a.m.
Revival Service
Nathaniel Baptist Church, 5032 Hwy. 33 South, Centreville, Mississippi, invites you and your family to "Revival" starting July 11-13 at 7 p.m. each night. There will be three pastors with a "right now word for this season."
On July 11, Pastor Gil H. Wright of Baton Rouge will deliver the message, July 12, Pastor Antione Eakins of Natchez, Mississippi; and July 13, Pastor Ray Campbell of Dallas, Texas.
Mike Vaughn Ministries July concert
Mike Vaughn Ministries will host a night of anointed Southern and country-style gospel music on Friday, July 7, at Good News Fellowship Church, 13101 La. 442 West, Tickfaw.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and singing starts at 6:30 p.m. Vaughn will open the concert, and at 7:30 p.m. special guest The Barber Brothers Quartet will perform.
The concert is free, but a love offering will be received. Available is concession stand with hamburger plate lunches, hot dogs and many southern desserts.
For more info, call (985) 974-0507 or visit mvmgoodnews.com.