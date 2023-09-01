Tickets for the 2023 annual CommUNITY Prayer Breakfast in Baton Rouge must be purchased by Saturday.
The tickets are $22 per person and are available online at ifedgbr.com/breakfast23 or by calling (225) 267-5600.
The breakfast, hosted by the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge, is set for Thursday, Sept. 14, with the theme "Love Thy Neighbor: The Path to a Brighter Future."
The breakfast at the Baton Rouge Stake Center, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 10335 Highland Road, will take place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Venable Chapel anniversary
Venable Chapel AME Church, 185 Venable Chapel Road, Greensburg, will celebrate its 150th anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10.
Guest speaker will be the Rev. Floyd Womack.
Women's Conference
Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd., is hosting the Anointed PCM Women's Conference 2023, "The Movement," at 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15-16.
"Come and fellowship where women will be inspired and empowered to move forward in Christ," the news release says.
Visit eventbrite for more information.
Religious presentation
The Cypress Springs Mercedarian Prayer Center, 17560 George O'Neal Road, is hosting "The Profound Symbolism of the 4th Cup and the Lamb of God" by Mike Fulmer at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8.
In this presentation, Fulmer will unveil the hidden connections between ancient traditions and the teachings of the Catholic faith.
Visit eventbrite for more information.