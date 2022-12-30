WINE: Women In the New Evangelization invites women of all ages and stages to refresh their hearts at the WINE: Catholic Women's Conference on Jan. 28. The theme of this year’s conference, inspired by Hebrews 6:19, is "Anchor of Hope."
Join women from across the country for a conference filled with inspiration, faith, fellowship and fun. Along with inspirational talks, the day will include motivational entertainment, shopping, personal time to pray with prayer teams, confession, adoration, laughter, lunch, chocolate, door prizes and a raffle.
For more info, visit wineconference.org.
Mike Vaughn Ministries Gospel Concert
Join host Mike Vaughn Jan. 6 for a night of anointed Southern and country-style gospel music at Good News Fellowship Church/Mike Vaughn Ministries, 13101 La. 442 West, Tickfaw.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and singing will start at 6:30 p.m. Kicking off the program will be host, the Rev. Mike Vaughn, and at 7:30 p.m. special guests, Ron Smith & The Grace Band along with Reggie Duncan. This is a free concert and a love offering will be received.
Available at the concession stand will be hot dogs and desserts. For more info, call (985) 974-0507 or email mvmgoodnews.com.