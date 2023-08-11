Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St., Baton Rouge, will celebrate Men and Women's Day at 8 a.m. Sunday.
The speaker will be the Rev. Erma Brown, of Star of Bethlehem and First Emmanuel Baptist churches.
Rosedown's 223rd anniversary
Rosedown Baptist Church 12907 La. 10, St. Francisville, celebrates its 223rd anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27.
The guest speaker will be the Rev. Paul E. Cooper, and his congregation of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, from the Eden Park area of Baton Rouge, also will attend.
For more information, contact (504) 388-5106.
Faith Surge Night
Believer's Faith Fellowship Church, 3965 E. Brookstown Drive, Baton Rouge, will host a "Faith Surge Night" at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Worship, teachings and discussions on embracing God's promises are planned.
For more information, visit eventbrite.com.