All are invited to join the parishioners and friends of St. Joseph Cathedral, located at 401 Main St. in downtown Baton Rouge, for these liturgical celebrations on Dec. 24-25:
- Christmas Eve Vigil Mass at 4 p.m., with the Rev. J. Cary Bani presiding. A 20-minute program of carols, hymns and instrumental music will precede this Mass.
- Solemn Mass of Christmas Eve “In the Night,” 9 p.m., with Bishop Michael G. Duca presiding. A concert of instrumental and choral music, beginning at 8:05 p.m., will feature the Magnolia Strings Quartet led by Dr. Borislava Iltcheva, concertmaster of the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra, the Acadian Brass Quintet (the cathedral’s resident brass ensemble with timpani), and the Choir of St. Joseph Cathedral, with accompaniment by Dr. Richard Webb on harpsichord and continuo organ. Musical selections will include Arcangelo Corelli’s “Christmas Concerto,” a solo movement from Handel’s “Messiah,” “O Holy Night,” and Tomas Luis de Victoria’s setting of “O Magnum Mysterium,” and other sacred carols.
- Christmas Day Mass, 9:30 a.m., with a 20-minute musical program preceding this Mass.
- From Dec. 26-30, there will be no noontime daily Mass, and the parish office will be closed in observance of the holidays.
Other Eucharistic celebrations during the Christmas season include:
- Solemnity of Mary, the Mother of God, 4 p.m. New Year’s Eve, and 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. New Year’s Day.
- Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord, 4 p.m. Jan. 7 at 8:30 a.m. and Jan. 8 at 10:30 a.m.
For more information, contact the Cathedral Parish Office at (225) 387-5928 or email office@cathedralbr.org.
Christmas service
At 11 a.m. on Dec. 18, Nathaniel Baptist Church, 5032 Highway 33 South, Centreville, Mississippi, invites all to a Christmas service. Come worship, eat food and gifts for the kids. Curtis Hopkins will be delivering his first message.
Pastor and wedding anniversary
Starting at 2 p.m. on Feb. 26, Asphodel Baptist Church, 4091 La. 68, Jackson, will host Roy Miller 25th pastor's anniversary and his 42nd wedding anniversary.