Nathaniel Baptist Church, 5032 La. 33 South, Centreville, Mississippi, will host a revival starting at 7 p.m. each night Tuesday-Thursday.
There will be three pastors with a "right-now word for this season," according to a news release.
The Rev. Gil H. Wright, of Baton Rouge, will deliver the message on Tuesday, the Rev. Antione Eakins of Natchez, Mississippi, on Wednesday, and the Rev. Gerard A. Robinson, of Baton Rouge, on Thursday.
Unlocked Women's Conference
Praise Church of Ascension, 222 E. Spillman St., Gonzales, will present a day full of sessions, luncheons, comedy, dance ministry, praise and worship, door prizes and more beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, July 14.
The Rev. Beverly Bilbo will be the host and keynote speaker. To purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com.
Collective Night
The Family and Youth Service Center will host a night of worship and intercession open to all worshippers from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at 1120 Government St., Baton Rouge. Tickets are $5.