The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave., will host a "Chain Breakers and Change Makers" Revival from Saturday, Sept. 2 through Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. each evening with no services on Mondays and Thursdays. Evangelist T. Ron Weegar is speaker. Childc are will be provided for children 10 years and under.
During the revival, Berean will be the site for the South Louisiana Convocation of Seventh-day Adventist churches. The Sept. 8 speaker for the convocation to be held at 7 p.m. that night will be Evangelist Carlton P. Byrd, president of the Southwest Region Conference of Seventh-day Adventists headquartered in Dallas. Byrd will speak again on Saturday, Sept. 9 for the 11 a.m. worship service at the Berean Church. Weegar will resume speaking at 7 p.m. nightly for the remainder of the revival.
A night of gospel music
Mike Vaughn Ministries will host a night of anointed Southern and country-style gospel music on Friday, Sept. 1, at Good News Fellowship Church, 13101 La. 442 West, Tickfaw.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and singing starts at 6:30 p.m. Vaughn will open the concert, and at 7:30 p.m. special guest The Revelations Quartet from Jackson, Mississippi, will perform.
The concert is free, but a love offering will be received. A concession stand will be serving red beans and rice plate meals, hot dogs and Southern desserts.
For more info, call (985) 974-0507 or visit mvmgoodnews.com.
When Real Men Worship
Shekinah Glory Christian Center, 10770 Greenwell Springs Road, will host a night of worship experience that will feature some of Baton Rouge’s Chief Levites. The event will start at 5 p.m. and is free.
The event will feature Elder Timothy Britten, Min. Terrell Griffin, Amos Singelton, John Sims, Apostle Lawrence Hardy, Apostle Calvin Emery, Min. Gerald Washington, Min. Jacolby Parker, Pastor Sidd Jay, Elder Albert White, Min. Alcide Simmons, Dameon Roberson and Will West. The event will be hosted by Pastor Michael Pearl.
March on Washington 60th anniversary event
Wesley United Methodist Church will host a service focused on social justice to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington. The service will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27 at 544 Government St. in Baton Rouge. The Rev. Johnathan Richardson will be leading the services.