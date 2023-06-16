Nathaniel Baptist Church, 5032 Miss. 33 South, Centreville, invites the public to a deacon and deaconess anniversary celebration at 11 a.m. June 25. Pastor Samuel Alsanders and the Mt. Canaan Ministries will be the guests.
Freeman Baptist to hold ensemble concert
Freeman Baptist Church, 4628 La. 955 in Ethel, will hold the Young Adult Ensemble Homecoming Concert at 2 p.m. June 25.
Father's Day program to feature judge as speaker
Chief Judge John Michael Guidry will be the guest speaker at Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 1414 Sora St., for the Father’s Day program at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. All are invited.
Unitarian Church sets annual Pride Service
The Unitarian Church of Baton Rouge, 8470 Goodwood Blvd., will hold its annual Pride Service in celebration of Pride Month at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. services Sunday. The Rev. Chris Long, minister of congregational life, will lead the services.