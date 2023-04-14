St. Agnes Catholic Church, 749 East Blvd., will host a presentation on the fundamentals of the spiritual life at 8:45 a.m. Saturday.
The Rev. P. Brent Maher, pastor of St. Agnes, will present “Root Sin: Understanding Our Frequent Faults."
The Sacrament of Confession will begin at 7:30 a.m., followed by Mass at 8 a.m. All are invited.
Visit www.StAgnesBR.com for more information.
Pastor anniversary
St. Joseph Baptist Church, 2510 Tennessee St., will celebrate the Rev. Donald Grim's 21-year anniversary at 8 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Jennifer Jones, of Shiloh Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker. The public is invited.
The 'Year of Freedom' concert
John B. Cade Library, 167 Roosevelt Steptoe Drive, Southern University, presents JaeShaun Tays: Year 3: "The Year of Freedom" at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
Guest appearances include Atreyu & Squad, Apostle Felicia Williams, Marcus Selders, Frank Manguno Jr. and more.
The live gospel concert is free, and there will be food and drinks. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.
Prayer breakfast
Oak Lodge At Bricksome, 2834 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., Suite E1, is hosting a prayer breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 22.
Guest speaker Melinda Sanford will give testimony to the faithfulness of God as she struggled with serious depression and anxiety.
For more information, visit eventbrite.com.