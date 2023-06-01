The Pro-Life Summit will take place starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 9, at Bethany Church South Campus, 11107 Honore Lane, Baton Rouge.
The event will feature speakers, panels, break-out sessions and resource giveaways.
Caitlin Connors, Susan B. Anthony List regional director, will talk on "The Mail-Order Abortion Pill Crisis." Heather Hobbs and Dustin Bertrand will lead "The Rape Exception Discussion." Panelists will include Tara Wicker, Ben Clapper, Sarah Zagorski, Bridgit Soileau and Mary Wilkinson.
Break-out sessions will cover women's health care, youth leadership, culture of life, helping moms, dialogue training, politics/lobbying and pro-life activism.
The suggested ticket donation is $25. Register at https://prolifelouisiana.org/summit.
A prayer breakfast (extra ticket required), presented by Louisiana Black Advocates for Life, starts at 8 p.m. Register at https://www.lablackadvocates.com/pro-life-summit-breakfast/.
Donations are also being accepted for the diaper and baby supply giveaway at https://prolifelouisiana.org/diapers.
24 hours of prayer
The Vessels of Honor Intercessory Prayer Ministry presents the third annual “A Call to Watch” 24 hours of prayer on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol, 900 N. Third St., Baton Rouge, from 6 p.m. Friday, June 9, to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 10.
The event will consist of outreach, praise and worship, edification, declarations and positive affirmations, prayer walkers and more.
For more information, contact the Rev. Joyce A Jones, (985) 662-2299 or vessels.of.honor@outlook.com.
Honoring a servant
Greater Sixty Aid Baptist Church, 655 Gardere Lane, Baton Rouge, is dedicating Sunday’s 8 a.m. service to one of its assistant ministers: nearly 100-year-old Virginia Pitcher Carter.
Carter was born June 6, 1923, in St. Francisville. Her life in service to God began at an early age at the side of her father, who was a pastor. As a young adult, she found a calling for Christian outreach through work as a foreign aid missionary speaker.
She earned a doctorate in divinity and was a lifelong member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church Aid Association. She was also an influential figure in the Junior Mission, a Scripture study group for youth. She taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and conducted Tuesday evening prayer service.
Carter has also lived in Chicago and New Orleans. A licensed beautician, she owned and operated a successful beauty shop for over 30 years. She was also married for 65 years and raised four children.
Carter’s favorite Scripture is Psalm 23, a message of comfort, assurance and trust in God’s guidance and provision.
Bible institute graduation
Mt. Pilgrim Family Life Center, 9700 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, is hosting its 2022-23 St. John Bible Institute graduation and student recognition program at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Guest speaker will be Dr. Mary W. Moss, of St. Alma Baptist Church.
Pastor's anniversary
The Little Rock Baptist Church, 7191 La. 10, Morganza, will honor the Rev. Willie O Richard Jr., on his 22nd anniversary.
The service will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11. Special guests will be the Rev. Cleveland Richard and the Morning Star Baptist choir.