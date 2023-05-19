Freeman Baptist Church, 4628 La. 955, Ethel, will host a Pastor's Appreciation Service for the Rev. Robert L. Scott Jr. at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 28.
Guest speaker will be the Rev. Ronald L. Robertson Sr., of Capital Missionary Baptist Church.
The public is invited.
Holy Convocation at God First
God First Ministry, 2127 71st Ave., Baton Rouge will host a Holy Convocation at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, May 25-27.
Tickets are $30. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.
Prayer brunch at library
Women Working with Women Empowerment will hold a time of prayer and refreshing at 11 a.m. Saturday at the River Center Branch Library, 250 North Blvd.
For more information, visit eventbrite.com.