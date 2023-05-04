Three South Baton Rouge churches are joining in a three-night revival at 7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, May 16-18, at First Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 575 Education St.
The host churches are First Emmanuel and Star of Bethlehem Baptist churches, both pastored by the Rev. Henry J. Brown, and Greater Beulah Baptist Church, pastored by the Rev. Michael Mallet.
The guest speaker for all three nights will be the Rev. Ricardo Handy, of Mt. Zion Baptist Church Inner-City of Plaquemine.
Pastor anniversary celebration
Greater Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, 5820 Evangeline St., will host the 11th year pastor's anniversary honoring the Rev. Levie "Ash" Wright at 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.
The Rev. Kareem Jackson, of Houston, will be the guest speaker. All are invited.
Contact (225) 229-0762 for more information.
Women's Empowerment Conference 2023
Second Mt. Calvary Women's Ministry, 3059 Gracie St., is hosting a Women's Empowerment Conference at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13.
The conference's goal is to help empower women to help pursue God.
All are invited. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.
Prayer brunch on May 20
Women Working with Women Empowerment will be hosts for a time of prayer and refreshing at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at the River Center Branch Library, 250 North Blvd.
All are welcome. For more information, go to eventbrite.com.