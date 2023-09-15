The documentary “The Phenomenon Bruno Groening” will be shown from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Red Shoes, 2303 Government St.
The film recounts how thousands of healings occurred in devastated Germany after WWII and introduces the healer responsible for them.
A second documentary, “The Phenomenon of Healing,” about healings that have occurred over the intervening years, will be shown from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
Both film screenings are sponsored by the Bruno Groening Circle of Friends, a worldwide, donation-based organization for spiritual healing. Admission is free; everyone over the age of 14 is invited.
Men's Prayer Breakfast set at Grace Baptist
Grace Baptist Church, 9150 La. 19, Zachary, is hosting a Men's Prayer Breakfast at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30. Men can share breakfast, fellowship and a devotion. Visit gbczachary.com for more information.
Church anniversary and tailgate slated Sunday
Iberville Christian Center, 4070 La. 30, St. Gabriel, is hosting its 29th church anniversary and tailgate at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 24.
Visitors can watch the Saints vs. Packers game. A special service will take place following the tailgate. There will be free food, inflatables, sport activities and games for children and adults. Wear your team colors to church and celebrate. All are welcome.
Visit ibervillechristiancenter.com for more information.