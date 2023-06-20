Freeman Baptist Church, 4628 La. 955, Ethel, will host Vacation Bible School at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday.
Youth classes are for all ages. Dr. Sam Lofton, of New Hope Baptist Church, will be the special guest for adult classes.
The public is invited for food, fellowship, fun and puppet ministry.
Prayer brunch
West Baton Rouge Community Center, 749 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, will hold a "Sister Let's Get Healthy, Whole & Healed" prayer brunch.
The brunch begins at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8. The theme is "Ooh love, love, loving your sister back to healing."
Tickets are $25 and available through eventbrite.com.
Worship encounter
Kingdom Well Church, 233 St. Ferdinand St., is hosting a worship encounter service at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 9.
The public is invited. To register online, visit eventbrite.com.