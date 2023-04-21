Freeman Baptist Church, 4628 La. 955 West, Ethel invites family and friends to a gospel concert featuring Ideal Family Church Choir and Bishop Ray Campbell of Dallas and more. Come out and make a joyful noise with music to feed the soul at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 28.
Prayer and Spiritual Warfare Conference
Faith City International Ministries, 3656 Plank Road, is hosting a prayer and spiritual warfare conference at 7 p.m. April 28 and 9 a.m. April 29. $50 to register on eventbrite.com.
5th Sunday Fellowship
Freeman Baptist Church, 4628 La. 955, Ethel invites you and your family to fifth Sunday Fellowship April 30 at 8:30 a.m. The Rev. Lionel Davis and the Afton Villa Baptist Church will be in attendance.
Faith and Favor Believers Conference
Join Bishop Joseph “AJ” Ford and AJ Ford Ministries at the Christian Unity Fellowship, 14585 La. 10, St. Francisville, for two nights in God’s presence as he shares biblical principles that will cause you to walk in a new level of faith and live in a greater dimension of God's favor.
The event begins April 27-28 at 7 p.m. Visit eventbrite.com for more information.