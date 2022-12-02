The Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 15615 Laurel St., Rosedale, will celebrate its annual Fall Festival on Sunday.
A church service beginning at 10 a.m. will be followed by various activities under the live oaks. There will be live music from Shadrach and Tongues of Fire, hayrides through the sugar cane fields, games, crafts, croquet on the lawn, grilled hot dogs and fellowship.
The festival is free and open to the public.
The church was constructed in 1859 and is listed on the National Historic Register.
Church adjusts service times
The Episcopal Church of Hammond, 100 W. Church St., will hold a Eucharistic service at 10 a.m. Sunday, with the annual parish meeting immediately following.
There will be only one service at 10 a.m. Sundays, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18. Christmas Eve service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, and the Christmas Day service will be at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25.
There will be one service at 10 a.m. on New Year's Day, Sunday, Jan. 1.
Eucharistic Adoration service at St. Joseph Cathedral
The First Wednesday Eucharistic Adoration will be celebrated from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 9 at St. Joseph Cathedral, 401 Main St.
This service will give parishioners and visitors meaningful time for personal prayer and meditation before the Real Presence in the Blessed Sacrament Chapel in the church. Noon Mass will follow Adoration.
Communion service
The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave., will observe Holy Communion during the 11 a.m. service on Saturday.
The Rev. T. Ron Weegar will preside over the in-person service, which will be live-streamed on Facebook and available on YouTube.