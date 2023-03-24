St. Agnes Catholic Church, 749 East Blvd., will host its Lenten Reflection at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Danielle Van Haute, MA, Associate Director of Evangelization, Office of Evangelization and Catechesis, for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge, will present “The Mass is Prayer."
Divine Mercy Chaplet and the Sacrament of Confession will start at 5 p.m., followed by Mass at 5:30 p.m. (The Lenten Reflection immediately follows at 6:15 pm.) All are invited.
Visit www.StAgnesBR.com for more information.
Friends and Family Fun Day
Starting at 11 a.m., March 25 at 4619 Stearns St., Jordan United Methodist Church, will host a friends and family fun day.
Come out and enjoy free food, activities and fun. For more information contact (225) 355-3991.
Musical Program and Lunch
First United Methodist Church, 930 North Blvd., will host a musical program and lunch at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 12.
Entertainment will be provided by members of the Baton Rouge Chapter of Sweet Adelines in the Church Conference Center (entrance on America Street). Lunch will be served following the program for $10.
Old Rugged Cross reenactment
Come witness the reenactment of a man caring a heavy cross as Jesus did at 6 p.m., Saturday, March 25, at the New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 650 Blount Road.
Annual Homecoming Celebration
Nathaniel Baptist Church, Miss. 33S Centreville, Mississippi, invites everyone to attend the annual Homecoming Celebration. The event will take place Sunday, March 26 at noon. Guest preacher will be Pastor Ricky O'Quinn of the St. Mark Baptist Church.